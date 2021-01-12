Eastern Illinois' men's basketball game against SIUE postponed again because of COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON — The Ohio Valley Conference announced Tuesday's contest between Eastern Illinois and SIUE scheduled for the First Community Arena in Edwardsville was postponed due to OVC COVID-19 protocols.

The two teams will work with the league office for a date to play the rescheduled contest.

This was the third time a game between the teams has been postponed, and the second time the game at SIUE had been called off because of COVID-19 protocols.

Tuesday's date was a make-up from the schools' originally scheduled Dec. 21 contest that was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Additionally, the scheduled Jan. 5 contest between the two schools was postponed and is currently slated to be played as a makeup date on Jan. 26 with a 7 p.m. start at Lantz Arena.

EIU will return to action on Thursday night hosting Morehead State at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU as no spectators are allowed to attend Eastern Illinois home basketball games this season due to State of Illinois COVID-19 regulations.

