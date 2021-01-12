Eastern Illinois' men's basketball game against SIUE postponed again because of COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON — The Ohio Valley Conference announced Tuesday's contest between Eastern Illinois and SIUE scheduled for the First Community Arena in Edwardsville was postponed due to OVC COVID-19 protocols.
The two teams will work with the league office for a date to play the rescheduled contest.
This was the third time a game between the teams has been postponed, and the second time the game at SIUE had been called off because of COVID-19 protocols.
Tuesday's date was a make-up from the schools' originally scheduled Dec. 21 contest that was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Additionally, the scheduled Jan. 5 contest between the two schools was postponed and is currently slated to be played as a makeup date on Jan. 26 with a 7 p.m. start at Lantz Arena.
EIU will return to action on Thursday night hosting Morehead State at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU as no spectators are allowed to attend Eastern Illinois home basketball games this season due to State of Illinois COVID-19 regulations.
Former Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo became the first Panthers player to be selected for the College Football Hall of Fame Monday when the 2021 class was announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame during “SportsCenter” on ESPN.
The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team fell to Austin Peay, the No. 1 ranked Ohio Valley Conference team, 77-68 on Saturday at home. A stout defense by the Governors gave the Panthers fits early on in the game and EIU was unable to snap their losing streak, which now stands at four games.
The EIU men's basketball team huddles up as they play Murray State earlier this season. The Panthers game against SIUE scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.