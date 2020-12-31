Eastern Illinois' men's basketball game on Jan. 14 selected for ESPNU, SIUE game rescheduled

CHARLESTON — The third game of the Ohio Valley Conference's 2020-21 ESPN basketball linear television schedule was announced on Thursday.

The men's basketball contest will feature Morehead State at Eastern Illinois and will take place on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

In addition, the league also announced that EIU's previously postponed contest at SIUE (from Dec. 21) will be made up on Mon., Jan. 11 with a 5 p.m. start time.

The game will be carried on ESPN+. The EIU women's game that same day (Jan. 11) has been moved up to a 1 p.m. start.

Due to Illinois' COVID-19 protocols, no spectators are allowed to watch games from inside First Mid Court at Lantz Arena during the 2020-21 basketball season.

The remainder of the regular season schedule will feature three additional men's games and one women's contest. Due to the fluid nature of this season, the additional games appearing as a part of the Conference's linear television schedule will be announced throughout the season.