Eastern Illinois men's basketball get career night from Jordan Skipper-Jones but still fall to Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – A career scoring night for Eastern Illinois senior Jordan Skipper-Brown could not help the Panthers overcome a quick start and outside shooting by Tennessee Tech on Saturday at the Eblen Center.
TTU made their first three 3-pointers of the game opening the contest with an 11-0 run as they went on to win 80-67.
Skipper-Brown ended the Golden Eagles (3-19, 3-12 OVC) opening run with a dunk at the 16:07 mark of the first half as he led EIU with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Following Skipper-Brown's dunk, EIU (7-16, 4-12 OVC) began to warm up from the field as the Panthers went on an 8-0 run with a lay-up and 3-pointer by Barlow Alleruzzo IV. A jumper by Marvin Johnson brought EIU to within two points at 29-27 with six minutes remaining.
Shandon Goldman answered with a jumper and Jr Clay followed with a lay-up to push TTU's lead back out to six points as they would lead 44-33 at the half.
Clay scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half. TTU made nine 3-pointers in the first half finishing with 12 for the game.
EIU shot 56% in the first half and finished at 49% for the game. Johnson had 15 of his 19 points in the second half while Mack Smith added 11.
TTU pushed its lead out to 16 points in the second half at 59-43 with 11:41 to play on a Damaria Franklin jumper. EIU went on a 9-0 run to cut the margin to seven on a Skipper- Brown jumper with 9:12 left in the game.
Keishawn Davidson answered with five straight points for TTU as he finished with 18 points and EIU would get no closer than eight points the remainder of the game. Goldman had 20 to round of TTU's double figure scorers.