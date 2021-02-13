Eastern Illinois men's basketball get career night from Jordan Skipper-Jones but still fall to Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – A career scoring night for Eastern Illinois senior Jordan Skipper-Brown could not help the Panthers overcome a quick start and outside shooting by Tennessee Tech on Saturday at the Eblen Center.

TTU made their first three 3-pointers of the game opening the contest with an 11-0 run as they went on to win 80-67.

Skipper-Brown ended the Golden Eagles (3-19, 3-12 OVC) opening run with a dunk at the 16:07 mark of the first half as he led EIU with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Following Skipper-Brown's dunk, EIU (7-16, 4-12 OVC) began to warm up from the field as the Panthers went on an 8-0 run with a lay-up and 3-pointer by Barlow Alleruzzo IV. A jumper by Marvin Johnson brought EIU to within two points at 29-27 with six minutes remaining.

Shandon Goldman answered with a jumper and Jr Clay followed with a lay-up to push TTU's lead back out to six points as they would lead 44-33 at the half.

Clay scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half. TTU made nine 3-pointers in the first half finishing with 12 for the game.