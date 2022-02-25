Eastern Illinois men's basketball has cold shooting night against Moorehead State

CHARLESTON -– Morehead State limited Eastern Illinois men's basketball team to just 33% shooting on Thursday as the Eagles won a road contest at Lantz Arena, 82-66.

EIU fell to 5-25 overall, 3-14 in the OVC. The Panthers will host Austin Peay for Senior Day on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. honoring seniors Kashawn Charles and Sammy Friday IV prior to the game. Morehead State improved to 21-9, 13-4 on the season.

Morehead State jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the game which Eastern Illinois was able to counter on a Friday basket and three point play by Charles.

Morehead State followed with a second short run jumping out to a 12-6 lead with Johni Broome scoring five of the seven Eagles points. EIU was not able to counter that Morehead State spurt as the lead grew to double figures at 25-14 with 6:13 left in the half on a Skyelar Potter 3-pointer.

The Eagles would shoot 52% in the opening half to lead 33-22 at the halftime.

In the second half, Morehead State continued to shoot well from the field connecting for 63% in the second half including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

Broome led all scorers with 18 points while Jaylon Hall (14 pts) and LJ Bryan (10 points) both added double figures off the Morehead State bench.

Dan Luers led EIU with 15 points while CJ Lane added nine. Will Shumpert picked up three steals coming off the bench for his fourth appearance this season.

