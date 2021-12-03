Eastern Illinois men's basketball hosts North Park on Saturday

CHARLESTON -- The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team hosts North Park University on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers play their final home non-conference contest of the season. EIU will still have four non-conference road games before opening Ohio Valley Conference play on Dec. 29 at Morehead State.

EIU had a cold shooting night on Wednesday as they lost to Northern Illinois on the road to fall to 1-7 on the season. North Park, an NCAA Division III member, enters at 3-2 on the season. The Vikings will play this game as an exhibition on their schedule.

EIU guard Kashawn Charles continues his climb up the EIU career 3-pointers made list as he was 5-of-10 in Wednesday's game at Northern Illinois. It was the third time in Charles' EIU career that the fourth-year player has made five 3-pointers. He now has 115 career 3-pointers and ranks 16th on the EIU career list. Charles is just behind Josh Gomes (117), J.R. Reynolds (118), Emanuel Dildy (118) and Rick Kaye (119) on the EIU career list. Following those four players Montell Goodwin ranks 11th on the career list with 142 3-pointers.

Panthers forward Paul Bizimana was active on the glass against Northern Illinois as the freshman was the Panthers leading rebounder in the game with seven rebounds. It was a season high in rebounds for Bizimana, who added four points off the bench. He has played in six games this season scoring in five of them off the bench this year. Bizimana is averaging 3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

EIU forward Jermaine Hamlin posted his third double-figure scoring game of the season on Wednesday, matching his season high with 12 points at Northern Illinois. Hamlin was 6-of-6 at the foul line as the Illinois transfer is shooting 81.3% from the foul line this season. In addition, he added two blocks to his season total. Hamlin currently ranks second in the OVC with 19 blocks, averaging 2.4 blocks per game.

The Panthers will next travel to Missouri on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

