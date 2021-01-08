Eastern Illinois men's basketball looks for third straight OVC win against Austin Peay

Next Game: Tues., Jan. 12 at SIUE at 6 p.m.

Notes: Wallace now has 1,157 career points and ranks 23rd on the EIU career scoring list. He needs 17 points to move up to 21st and will then be chasing teammate Mack Smith for 20th on the Panthers scoring charts. EIU's Marvin Johnson scored a career high 22 points on Thursday and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Johnson has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games for EIU averaging 14.3 points per game during that stretch. Saturday's game opens a stretch of four games in eight days for the Panthers. Austin Peay has won nine of the last 11 meetings against EIU.

Women's basketball vs. Austin Peay

The Panthers women's basketball team (3-6, 1-3 OVC) looks to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday against Austin Peay. EIU will have its hands full with the Governors (6-2), who lead the OVC with a perfect 4-0 conference record.

Both teams were in action last Thursday as EIU fell 76-68 to Murray State and Austin Peay defeated SIUE 73-54 to record its fourth consecutive victory.