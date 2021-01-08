Eastern Illinois men's basketball looks for third straight OVC win against Austin Peay

CHARLESTON — The top two scorers in the Ohio Valley Conference will match up Saturday in the final game of a four-game home stand for the Eastern Illinois men's basketball team.
Austin Peay's Terry Taylor leads the conference with 19.5 points per game, while EIU's Josiah Wallace is second with an average of 17.9 points per game. Wallace collected his first career double-double on Thursday night against Murray State with 18 points and 10 rebounds, all on the defensive glass. He was also was 6-of-6 at the foul line and leads the league in free throw percentage at 89.1%.
The Panthers (5-5, 2-1 OVC) beat Murray State on Thursday, using a late 16-0 run to pull away from the Racers and win 74-68 for their second straight OVC win.
Austin Peay (6-4, 2-2 OVC) did not play their scheduled Thursday contest at SIUE due to COVID-19 precautions.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Austin Peay leads the series 29-9
Last Meeting: March 5, 2020: Austin Peay won 76-65
Next Game: Tues., Jan. 12 at SIUE at 6 p.m.
Notes: Wallace now has 1,157 career points and ranks 23rd on the EIU career scoring list. He needs 17 points to move up to 21st and will then be chasing teammate Mack Smith for 20th on the Panthers scoring charts. EIU's Marvin Johnson scored a career high 22 points on Thursday and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Johnson has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games for EIU averaging 14.3 points per game during that stretch. Saturday's game opens a stretch of four games in eight days for the Panthers. Austin Peay has won nine of the last 11 meetings against EIU.
Women's basketball vs. Austin Peay
The Panthers women's basketball team (3-6, 1-3 OVC) looks to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday against Austin Peay. EIU will have its hands full with the Governors (6-2), who lead the OVC with a perfect 4-0 conference record.
Both teams were in action last Thursday as EIU fell 76-68 to Murray State and Austin Peay defeated SIUE 73-54 to record its fourth consecutive victory.
The Panthers will look to Lariah Washington to continue to be a threat on both ends of the court. Washington has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season and has corralled double-digit rebounds twice. The sophomore guard is leading the Panthers in rebounds-per-game in conference play with 6.8 a game.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Austin Peay leads 30-21
Last Meeting: Feb. 22, 2020: EIU won 73-72
Next Game: Mon., Jan. 11, at SIUE at 1 p.m.
Notes: The Governors have only two players averaging double-digit scoring this season, but the OVC's No. 1 team compensates with strong depth. Maggie Knowles leads the Governors with 18 points per game in conference play.