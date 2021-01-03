Eastern Illinois men's basketball notches first Ohio Valley Conference win

The Panthers lead 23-19 after a quarter and had Tennessee Tech frazzled early in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles couldn't find their momentum while the Panthers had turned it on, and the fast break offense thrived. Litwiller led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points, 9 of which coming off three-pointers. The Panthers went into halftime with a 36-28 lead.

The Panthers started the third quarter with momentum, but the Golden Eagles managed to get back in the game towards the end in yet another game in which EIU led at half only to struggle in the third. Mackenzie Coleman gave the Golden Eagles their first lead, but the Panthers fought back and tied the game back up. Eastern Illinois managed to retain the lead going into the fourth quarter, but by just 1, 52-51.

The fourth quarter remained more of the same — closely contested. The Panthers and Golden Eagles went back and forth, but neither team could pull too far away. Washington showed her clutch abilities on offense, as she scored 10 points in the final quarter. The Golden Eagles made three consecutive three-pointers and regained the lead, 67-63.

Bench play continued to plague EIU — the Panthers bench has been outscored 85-28 in conference games. The Panthers fall to 2-4 when the opposing team records more turnovers. Their next game is Thursday, Jan. 8, against Murray State.

