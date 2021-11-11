Eastern Illinois men's basketball on the road again to Saint Louis University

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois men's basketball team plays its second straight road game to open the season, traveling to play Saint Louis on Friday evening.

EIU lost its season opener on Tuesday night, 80-56 at Big Ten Conference member Northwestern in the debut for first-year EIU head coach Marty Simmons. Saint Louis is off to a 2-0 start after the Billikens won home games on back-to-back nights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Last season SLU finished with a 14-7 record after opening the season ranked in the Top 25 during the early weeks of 2020-21 before being saddled with some COVID-19 stoppages in their schedule

Illinois transfer Jermaine Hamlin was the Panthers' leading scorer in the season opener at Northwestern, finishing with a collegiate high 10 points against Wildcats.

Hamlin was the lone EIU player in double figures and finished second on the team with seven rebounds. On the defensive end of the floor, he fell one block shy of tying the single game school record with five blocks. The last Panther to have five blocks in a game was Aboubacar Diallo in January 2019 against SIUE. Hamlin's previous career high was eight points against Lindenwood (Mo.) in November of 2019.

Freshman Rodolfo Bolis came off the bench and provided both scoring and rebounding for the Panthers. Bolis led Eastern Illinois with eight rebounds as EIU was only out-rebounded by a 40-38 margin. Bolis knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points. He came to EIU from the NBA Academy Latin America and has previous experience playing for U15, U16 and U17 National teams in Brazil.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Friday at 7 p.m.

Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: SLU leads the series 8-1.

Last Meeting: Nov. 17, 2016: SLU won 74-69 in St. Louis.

Next Game: Monday, Nov. 15 vs. Central Michigan at 7 p.m.

Notes: Marty Simmons was hired as the 15th head coach in Eastern Illinois men’s basketball history and only fourth for the Panthers at the NCAA Division I level when he was hired on March 31, 2021. He holds a 282-248 career record entering the season, including 184 wins as the head coach at his alma mater, Evansville. EIU’s lone win in the series was on Jan. 9, 1988 when EIU beat Saint Louis 75-68 in a game played at Lantz Arena.

