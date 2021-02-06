Eastern Illinois men's basketball opens with a flurry in win over Tennessee State

CHARLESTON, — Eastern Illinois men's basketball team opened with a flurry as the Panthers shot 72% in the opening half during a 86-72 win over Tennessee State on Saturday at Lantz Arena.
EIU came firing out of the gates as they opened the game with a 16-3 run as Kashawn Charles capped it with a 3-pointer with 15:34 to play in the first half. Henry Abraham extended the EIU lead to 21-5 with another 3-pointer at the 13:14 mark as EIU was 8-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half. The Panthers finished the day 11-of-18 from behind the arc.
Marvin Johnson's 3-pointer doubled up the score at 36-18 as Johnson drained a 3-pointer with 4:46 to play. Johnson finished the game with his second double-double of the week scoring 25 points to go with 10 assists. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds earlier this week in a win at SIUE.
EIU (7-14, 4-10 OVC) led 48-26 at the half and extended its lead to a high of 24 points on a Johnson jumper giving EIU a 56-32 lead just three minutes into the second half.
Tennessee State (3-14, 2-12 OVC) used a 17-2 run to climb back into the contest. Mark Freeman knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the run as he finished with 28 points. Monty Johal capped the run with a steal and lay-up as TSU cut the lead to 67-60 with 8:47 left in the game. TSU had 12 steals.
Abraham ended the TSU run with a 3-pointer on the next EIU possession as the freshman scored 16 points for the Panthers on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point land.
The Tigers closed to within seven points one more time on a Josh Linder dunk with 6:31 left in the game. Sammy Friday IV answered for EIU and the Tigers never got any closer in the remaining six minutes of action.
Friday returned to the EIU line-up for the first time in two weeks, finishing with 17 points. Jordan Skipper-Brown posted a double-double for EIU with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He becomes the fifth different EIU player to get a double-double in a game this season.
Shakem Johnson just missed a double-double for TSU finishing with nine points and 12 rebounds. Ravel Moody had 12 points as TSU was held to 39% shooting for the game. EIU finished the game shooting 62% from the floor.
EIU women win
CHARLESTON — Four Panthers scored in double figures as the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 62-45 on Saturday.
The Panthers (9-10, 7-7 OVC) grabbed the lead early and never let it go. EIU led 15-11 after the first quarter and led 26-23 at halftime. A big third quarter for the Panthers — outscoring the Tigers 20-8 — put the game out of reach as EIU won by 17 points.
EIU's Lariah Washington continues to be one of the most consistent players in the Ohio Valley Conference as she led the team with 15 points and went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Kira Arthofer scored a career-high 14 points, dished out five assists and had five steals. Abby Wahl scored 11 points and had a career-high five steals. Jordan Hughes scored 10 points and had six rebounds.
The Panthers as a team recorded the most steals in a game this season with 17 and EIU held the points off of turnovers advantage 25-21.
The EIU bench outscored the Tigers 9-6 which is only the third time EIU's bench has outscored an opponent this season.
Tennessee State (0-15, 0-13 OVC) was led by Jaden Wrightsell with 14 points and Andreana Wrister added 13.
The Panthers will next face Jacksonville State on Thurs. Feb. 11, at 4:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Ala.