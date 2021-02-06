Eastern Illinois men's basketball opens with a flurry in win over Tennessee State

CHARLESTON, — Eastern Illinois men's basketball team opened with a flurry as the Panthers shot 72% in the opening half during a 86-72 win over Tennessee State on Saturday at Lantz Arena.

EIU came firing out of the gates as they opened the game with a 16-3 run as Kashawn Charles capped it with a 3-pointer with 15:34 to play in the first half. Henry Abraham extended the EIU lead to 21-5 with another 3-pointer at the 13:14 mark as EIU was 8-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half. The Panthers finished the day 11-of-18 from behind the arc.

Marvin Johnson's 3-pointer doubled up the score at 36-18 as Johnson drained a 3-pointer with 4:46 to play. Johnson finished the game with his second double-double of the week scoring 25 points to go with 10 assists. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds earlier this week in a win at SIUE.

EIU (7-14, 4-10 OVC) led 48-26 at the half and extended its lead to a high of 24 points on a Johnson jumper giving EIU a 56-32 lead just three minutes into the second half.

Tennessee State (3-14, 2-12 OVC) used a 17-2 run to climb back into the contest. Mark Freeman knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the run as he finished with 28 points. Monty Johal capped the run with a steal and lay-up as TSU cut the lead to 67-60 with 8:47 left in the game. TSU had 12 steals.