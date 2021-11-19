Eastern Illinois men's basketball signs Chicago native Sincere Malone

CHARLESTON — Chicago native Sincere Malone became the first player for the 2022-23 season signed by
astern Illinois men's basketball head coach Marty Simmons.
Malone, who signed a National Letter of Intent during the NCAA early signing period, is a 6-7, 210-pound Chicago native. He began his prep career at Simeon, then completed his senior high school season playing at Lincoln Park High School, where he led the team in all major statistical categories including points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Malone is currently attending We Are United Prep in Springfield, where he is completing a post-grad year playing under Coach Rob Yanders. He has opened the season averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
"Sincere Malone is going to make an immediate impact on our program," Simmons said. "His size and length, along with his skill set, make him an extremely versatile player. He can play and defend multiple positions, and create tough matchups for our opponents. Most importantly, he's a tireless worker and a winner."
On Thursday,
the Panthers picked up Simmons' first win with the team with a 96-64 victory over Rockford. Six EIU players were in double figures.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois men's basketball falls to Northwestern, 80-56, in season opener
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard CJ Lane, right, drives against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, shoots over Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Casey Simmons, center, vies for a rebound against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, and forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois guard Kashawn Charles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV, left, looks to a pass the ball as Northwestern center Ryan Young defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons wipes his face as he watches the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, drives to the basket as Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Elyjah Williams, center, drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois' Myles Baker, left, and Rodolfo Rufino Bolis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Eastern Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois head coach Marty Simmons reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, shoots against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Chris Robinson, right, talks with guard Kejuan Clements during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives against Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker, left, and guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
