Eastern Illinois men's basketball signs Chicago native Sincere Malone

CHARLESTON — Chicago native Sincere Malone became the first player for the 2022-23 season signed by astern Illinois men's basketball head coach Marty Simmons.

Malone, who signed a National Letter of Intent during the NCAA early signing period, is a 6-7, 210-pound Chicago native. He began his prep career at Simeon, then completed his senior high school season playing at Lincoln Park High School, where he led the team in all major statistical categories including points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Malone is currently attending We Are United Prep in Springfield, where he is completing a post-grad year playing under Coach Rob Yanders. He has opened the season averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

"Sincere Malone is going to make an immediate impact on our program," Simmons said. "His size and length, along with his skill set, make him an extremely versatile player. He can play and defend multiple positions, and create tough matchups for our opponents. Most importantly, he's a tireless worker and a winner."

On Thursday, the Panthers picked up Simmons' first win with the team with a 96-64 victory over Rockford. Six EIU players were in double figures.

