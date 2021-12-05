Eastern Illinois men's basketball survives North Park scare; women defeat Northern Illinois

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois' Kejuan Clements had a double-double with 25 points and 11 assists on Saturday afternoon as Eastern Illinois held off a determined North Park University team, 76-71, at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

EIU improved to 2-7 on the season. North Park is 3-2.

EIU shot 52% from the floor in the opening half but the Panthers could never create much breathing room against North Park as they pushed their lead to a high of seven points with 8:32 left in the first half on a bucket by Sammy Friday IV.

North Park would answer with a 7-0 run as the Vikings tied the game four times over the next four minutes of action. The final tie in the run came at 26-26 on a jumper by Michael Osborne with 4:18 left in the half. Osborne had 17 points in the game for North Park, one of three Vikings in double figures in the game.

Adam Bulwa gave North Park the lead at 28-26 with a put-back basket with 2:33 left in the half. North Park finished with a 43-31 advantage on the glass pulling down 20 offensive rebounds in the game.

Clements would lead a late first half EIU rally to give the Panthers a 31-28 lead at the break. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 left in the half and assisted on a bucket by CJ Lane to close the opening half scoring.

Kashawn Charles connected on back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to push EIU's lead out to eight points. Charles second 3-pointer came with 11:21 remaining giving EIU a 55-47 lead. Charles hit five 3-pointers for the second straight game finishing with 17 points.

A three-point play by Jermaine Hamlin on the next possession gave EIU its first double figure lead of the game with 10:11 left in the contest. EIU would lead by as many as 12 points with 7:16 left in the game.

North Park closed to within four points twice in the final 1:14 of the game, the final time with 17 seconds remaining on a jumper by Osborne. Gabe Johnson led North Park with 19 points to go with 10 rebounds. Jalen Boyd added 13 points.

EIU had four players in double figures with Hamlin and Rodolfo Bolis each scoring ten points to join Clements and Charles in double figures.

EIU plays on Tuesday night at Missouri.

EIU women 87, Northern Illinois 81

MACOMB -- Eastern Illinois women's basketball jumped out ahead early, but had to hold off a late comeback as the Panthers defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 87-81 in their second game of the Compass Tournament in Macomb. The win marks the Panthers' first win over NIU since November 26, 2014.

After NIU took the initial 4-2 lead, the Panthers' offense caught fire, as EIU went on a 13-3 run before ultimately ending the first quarter with a 25-18 lead. The Huskies pulled to within 30-24 in the second quarter before an 11-0 Panther run gave EIU a 17-point lead. Abby Wahl and Kira Arthofer each had nine points in the first half while Lariah Washington contributed eight first half points as EIU took a 46-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Panthers got their lead as high as 18 in the third quarter before NIU started to mount a comeback. The Huskies heated up from three-point range and were able to cut the deficit to 10 going into the 4th quarter. NIU continued to chip away at EIU's lead in the final period, pulling to within three with 3:09 remaining. However, despite NIU's best efforts, a Julia Bengtson three-pointer combined with some key made free throws by Wahl and two clutch layups from Arthofer allowed EIU to put the game on ice.

Arthofer led the team with a career-high 20 points and a season-high tying eight assists. Wahl scored 19 points, including her second 10-of-10 performance from the free throw line for the season, and grabbed five rebounds. Washington scored 14 points for her eighth double digit effort in nine games on the season, and recorded a season-high seven rebounds. Bengtson scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in her second straight start. Jordyn Hughes contributed with seven points, six rebounds, and a career-high tying four assists. Miah Monahan scored seven points and dished out four assists, both just one shy of her season-high.

The Panthers outscored the Huskies 46-32 in the paint.

Next up, the Panthers head north to take on the Loyola Chicago ramblers on Wednesday, December 8. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

