Eastern Illinois men's basketball traveling to SIUE for makeup game

Notes: Mack Smith and Josiah Wallace both scored in double figures on Saturday against Austin Peay and the two seniors climbed the EIU career scoring charts. Smith finished with 16 points and now has 1,248 career points. He ranks 20th on the EIU career scoring list and needs five points to pass Ricky Robinson (1,251) and Don Glover (1,252) and move to 18th. Wallace had 14 points on Saturday and now has 1,171 career points to rank 22nd. Wallace needs eight points to pass Doug Crook for 21st. This season, Smith is averaging 10.1 points per game while Wallace ranks second in the OVC in scoring at 17.5 points per game.