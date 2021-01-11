Eastern Illinois men's basketball traveling to SIUE for makeup game

EDWARDSVILLE — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will try for the third time to play a game this season.
EIU (5-6, 2-2 OVC), which will play five games over the next 10 days, was originally scheduled to play at SIUE on Dec. 21, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The second scheduled game from Jan. 5 was moved to Jan. 26 in Charleston — again because of COVID-19 protocols.
EIU will try to bounce back from a 74-71 loss on Saturday to Austin Peay on a Governors' 3-pointer at the buzzer. SIUE (3-4, 1-0 OVC) has not played since its OVC opening win at Morehead State on Dec. 18.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.
Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Eastern Illinois leads 16-6
Last Meeting: Feb. 29, 2020 EIU won 70-52 at Edwardsville
Next Game: Thurs., Jan. 14 vs. Morehead State at 8 p.m.
Notes: Mack Smith and Josiah Wallace both scored in double figures on Saturday against Austin Peay and the two seniors climbed the EIU career scoring charts. Smith finished with 16 points and now has 1,248 career points. He ranks 20th on the EIU career scoring list and needs five points to pass Ricky Robinson (1,251) and Don Glover (1,252) and move to 18th. Wallace had 14 points on Saturday and now has 1,171 career points to rank 22nd. Wallace needs eight points to pass Doug Crook for 21st. This season, Smith is averaging 10.1 points per game while Wallace ranks second in the OVC in scoring at 17.5 points per game.