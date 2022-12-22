Eastern Illinois men's basketball upsets Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

IOWA CITY, Iowa — After a not-so-great start to the season, Eastern Illinois' men's basketball team got a Christmas boost.

After staying close early, the Panthers caught fire in the second half and beat Iowa 92-83 for the program's second-ever win against a Big Ten school. The other came in 1987 against Wisconsin. Iowa was a 30-plus point favorite on FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK and had won 24 straight non-conference games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

“If you play well, anything can happen," Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons said. “We’ve had our dauber down for the first part of the season. We’ve lost so many games, that’s easy to do."

The Panthers hadn’t beaten a Division I opponent this season until winning Saturday at IUPUI, and had lost to Big Ten opponents Illinois (by 30) and Ohio State (by 23) earlier in the season.

The win was EIU's fourth ever against a Power Five Conference school, the others coming in 1974 (Mississippi), 1987 (Wisconsin) and 2017 (Missouri).

Iowa (8-4) looked in control in Wednesday's game from the tip with an 18-4 run to open, but EIU (4-9) whittled the lead to five after a Caleb Donaldson 3-pointer with 3:46 left in the half. Iowa led 45-37 at half, but a pair of dunks by Kinyon Hodges early in the second half sparked a 9-2 run by the Panthers, who closed the Iowa lead to one with 16:17 left.

A 3-pointer by Yaakema Rose Jr., with 14:31 gave the Panthers their first lead of the second half. The margin grew to four on another pair of back-to-back dunks by Hodges sparking an 8-3 run.

“We showed a lot of resiliency against a good basketball team," Simmons said. “Kinyon got us started. Had a steal. Had a dunk. That really seemed to pick everybody’s energy up."

Key 3-pointers by Dan Luers and Donaldson in the second half allowed the Panthers margin to grow. EIU was also able to get in front of the Iowa defense in transition following long rebounds repeatedly, with the Panthers feasting on dunks.

EIU had 54-10 advantage in bench scoring and won the battle on the glass by a 42-38 margin, Sincere Malone, Kyle Thomas and Jermaine Hamlin all had seven rebounds for EIU.

Hodges had six dunks and finished with a team-high 22 points. Four other Panthers also scored in double figures — Donaldson finished with 16 points, Rose had 13, Kyle Thomas had 13 and Luers had 10.

The Panthers were 21 of 29 after intermission (72%), including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while the Hawkeyes went 2 of 17 behind the arc and 11 of 36 overall (31%).

“I felt like we had been playing pretty well as a group. I would have thought we would have played better," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Filip Rebraca scored 24 points. Patrick McCaffery had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes played without injured stars Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery.

“We need to take a good look in a mirror and understand what our goals are, how we need to do the things we need to do," Rebraca said. "They had a good day and we took them lightly.

“I think it was a combination of those two things. Against Southeast Missouri State (on Saturday), everything came to us so easy. I think we thought it would always be that way. But these guys, they’re Division I players, too. I don’t think we gave them the respect they deserved."

The start of the game was moved up 4 1/2 hours due to the weather forecast.

EIU opens Ohio Valley Conference play next Thursday hosting Lindenwood. Iowa returns to Big Ten action on Dec. 29 at Nebraska.