Eastern Illinois men's basketball's second half charge comes up short against Tennessee Tech

CHARLESTON -– Eastern Illinois men's basketball dug itself an early hole on Thursday evening as Tennessee Tech opened with a big lead before holding off several late charges by Eastern Illinois.

In the end, a 58% shooting night for the Golden Eagles carried TTU to a 73-62 win over EIU at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

EIU fell to 4-20 overall, 2-9 in the OVC. TTU won its second straight, moving to 7-18 overall, 4-7 in the OVC.

Tennessee Tech built an early lead with a 23-point advantage coming with 6:55 to play in the opening half following a John Pettway basket. Pettway was one of five TTU players to score in double figures finishing with 12.

EIU whittled away at the lead trailing by 14 at the half. TTU led 40-26 after shooting 55 percent from the floor.

The Panthers made several charges in the second half. The first came with 16:02 to play in the game as Dan Luers bucket trimmed the lead to six points. Jr Clay countered for TTU with a 3-pointer and the Golden Eagles pushed the lead back to 16 points on a Shandon Goldman lay-up.

EIU once again cut the margin to six points with 7:04 remaining on a Sammy Friday IV basket in the paint. Paul Bizimana then brought the Panthers to within a field goal at 58-55 with 5:41 remaining in the game. Bizimana had 17 points to lead EIU.

TTU responded with a 10-4 run capped by a Goldman 3-pointer with 3:23 left that put the lead at nine points. EIU was not able to threaten in the closing minutes.

Kashawn Charles had 14 points off the bench while Luers had 13.

Clay led TTU with 15 points. Pettway added nine rebounds as the Golden Eagles posted a 36-19 edge on the glass. TTU shot 63 percent from the field in the second half.

