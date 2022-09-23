Eastern Illinois, Murray State both looking for first wins as OVC play begins

MURRAY, Ky. — Two teams that have both struggled to start the season will open up Ohio Valley Conference play looking for new life on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois will travel to Murray State with each team looking for its first win of the season. Both teams enter at 0-3 season on the year with EIU coming off a 35-7 loss at Illinois State in the 110th Mid-America Classic. Murray State is coming off a 31-0 loss at Ball State.

This will be the final time the two schools will meet as Ohio Valley Conference foes with Murray State moving to the Missouri Valley Football Conference next season.

Here's are some things to know about Saturday's 4 p.m. game

OVC opener

Eastern Illinois prepares to open its 27th season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers are 19-7 all-time in OVC openers including a 28-14 win at Tennessee Tech last season to open conference play. Last year's OVC opening win snapped a three game losing streak in conference openers. Prior to that EIU had reeled off six straight wins to open OVC play from 2012-17. This will be only the second time that EIU and Murray State have faced each other to open OVC play. EIU beat Murray State 50-49 in overtime to open the 2012 OVC season.

Player of the week

Punter Trey Wilhoit was named the Ohio Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his efforts against Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic. Wilhoit punted six times for an average of 44.8 yards per punt. He had two punts over 50 yards with a long of 56 yards with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. For the season Wilhoit ranks fourth in the FCS in punting average at 46.1 yards per punt. He is the second EIU player to win OVC Special Teams Player of the Week honors joining kicker Stone Galloway who won after week one.

Active secondary

Eastern Illinois had a pair of interceptions on Saturday against Illinois State with Elijawah Tolbert and Tyris Harvey both coming up with picks. EIU now has three interceptions this season which ranks second in the OVC. It was Tolbert's first career interception while it was the second career pick for Harvey who last season returned an interception 29 yards for a score at Austin Peay.

Passing game connecting

DeWayne Cooks Jr. hauled in an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Illinois State to become the sixth different EIU wide receiver with a touchdown reception this season. Cooks is third on the team with eight receptions for 83 yards. It was his third career touchdown catch.

EIU QB Jonah O’Brien hit Cooks for a touchdown pass in the opening quarter at Illinois State for O’Brien’s sixth touchdown pass of the season, putting him at 19th in the FCS in touchdown passes this season. It was the third straight game O’Brien has thrown a touchdown pass. For the season O’Brien is 58-for-83 on passing attempts with his 69.9 completion percentage ranking ninth in the FCS.

Nile Hill had a big day for the Panthers wide receiver corps at Illinois State with seven catches for 41 yards. Hill, a converted safety, caught his first career touchdown pass in the home opener against Chattanooga. He currently ranks second on the team with 12 receptions for 111 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per reception.

Miles making mark

Last season Jordan Miles tied for the Ohio Valley Conference lead in tackles for loss with 11 and was tied for the EIU team lead in sacks with four. At Illinois State, Miles picked up his first tackle in the backfield this season collecting just the second sack this year by the Panthers defense. Miles now has five tackles this season with the sack. Last season he earned second team All-OVC honors.

Turnovers an issue

Turnovers led to 21 of Illinois State’s 35 points Saturday. EIU had five total turnovers with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and a fumble recovered inside the EIU 10-yard line setting up another school. EIU is currently 109th in the FCS in turnover margin with four turnovers gained but nine team turnovers.

Racers moving toward 500

A win would be the Racers' sixth straight over Eastern Illinois, would put a

stop to a season-opening three-game skid and would be the 499th win in Racer football history.

Finally Fall?

After temps in the high 90's earlier this week, temperature at kickoff Saturday is predicted to be just 82 degrees. Saturday is expected to be slightly humid, around 40-percent, with just a six-percent chance of rain and winds out of