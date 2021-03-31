Eastern Illinois names Marty Simmons as new men's basketball head coach

CHARLESTON — Marty Simmons has been hired as new Eastern Illinois men's men’s basketball coach, according to an announcement from Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael.

Simmons has previously served as the head coach at his alma mater Evansville, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Wartburg (Iowa). At Evansville, he won 184 games, leading the Purple Aces to five postseason appearances including the 2015 CIT Championship.

He won 20 or more games three times, including 25 during the 2015-16 season when Evansville finished tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference. At SIUE, he won 88 games in five seasons and twice guided SIUE to the NCAA Division II Tournament. He coached one season at Wartburg.

Simmons is currently on the coaching staff at Clemson. The Tigers played in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Simmons is the fourth head coach in the Panthers NCAA Division I history and the 15th overall head coach since EIU began playing basketball in 1908.