CHARLESTON — Behind its ace and some timely hitting, Eastern Illinois softball is in the Division I NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

In Tara Archibald’s fourth season with the program, she’s taken a program that was 16-39 in the season before she was hired to a 34-19 record.

After a second-place finish in the regular season standings, the Panthers won three games in three days for the first conference tournament title in the Ohio Valley Conference in program history. Eastern Illinois has been in Division I since 1983.

The Panthers enter the Northwestern regional in Evanston, Illinois. Eastern Illinois plays Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. on Friday as the fourth seed in the regional. Northwestern is the top seed and No. 12 seed nationally. The other teams in the region are Miami (OH) and Kentucky.

Ace Olivia Price pitched three complete games in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament to help get the Panthers to the dance, giving up only one run during her 21 total innings while the Panthers won three times in three days.

Price was this season’s OVC Pitcher of the Year and will be the one Eastern Illinois relies on again during its tournament run.

Key hits came from Lindy Milkowski, whose RBI single opened up the scoring in a 2-1 win over Southern Indiana, and Aniya Holt, whose pinch-hit RBI base hit produced the only run in a semifinal win over UT-Martin.

Milkowski leads the team with 14 homers and 47 RBI. Another complete game shutout from Price and RBI from Jaylen Pritchard and Amber Cieplinski settled a 2-0 title game win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Freshman Kendall Grover was named to the NFCA All-Mideast Region second team. She led the Panthers in batting average (.353) with a team-high 15 doubles and 12 stolen bases — all top five in the Ohio Valley Conference this season. She fielded .975 at third base with 117 assists, 36 putouts and only four errors in 53 games started.

Grover was named a first-team All-OVC selection as an infielder and the OVC Freshman of the Year, becoming the first EIU player to earn that honor.

EIU's roster also includes Charleston graduate Macy McElravy, who has two home runs this year in a bench role. Tuscola graduate Kaitlyn Reifsteck and Buffalo Tri-City graduate Daleny Chumbley are also on the roster.

One of Archibald's assistant coaches is Mount Zion graduate Rachel Huggins, who previously played and coached at Bradley.