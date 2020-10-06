Eastern Illinois quarterback Harry Woodbery a Campbell Trophy semifinalist

IRVING, Texas — Eastern Illinois senior quarterback Harry Woodbery was among the 199 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF).
Woodbery was one of just two players from the Ohio Valley Conference selected as semifinalists. Woodbery will enter his third year with the Panthers. He earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy this summer with a 3.70 grade point average. Woodbery is currently enrolled in the MBA program at EIU.
On the field, Woodbery has passed for 3,006 yards in two seasons to rank 15th on the EIU career list. His 23 career touchdown passes rank his 12th on the Panthers career charts.
Woodbery was joined on the list by 45 players from the FCS level including Blake Mitchell from OVC member Austin Peay.
The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.
Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the Campbell Trophy. That comes with a graduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
SOCCER
Novotny makes start
Former Eastern Illinois goalkeeper Mike Novotny made his first career start in the USL Championship professional soccer league Sept. 30. He helped Hartford Athletic pick up a 3-2 win over Philadelphia Union II. Novotny saved a penalty kick in the 78th minute to help secure the win.
Novotny was a four-year starter for EIU, ending his career earning Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2017. He began his professional career playing for AFC Ann Arbor in the National Premier Soccer League, making eight regular season appearances with six shutouts in goal. He was named the club’s Most Valuable Defensive Player in 2018.
From there Novotny signed with Stode IF in Sweden, playing in the third division of the professional league. He signed with Hartford Athletic in 2019, a season ahead of the club’s inaugural season and made his debut with the team on Sept. 26, coming off the bench against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to help preserve a 1-0 win.
