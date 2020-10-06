Eastern Illinois quarterback Harry Woodbery a Campbell Trophy semifinalist

IRVING, Texas — Eastern Illinois senior quarterback Harry Woodbery was among the 199 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF).

Woodbery was one of just two players from the Ohio Valley Conference selected as semifinalists. Woodbery will enter his third year with the Panthers. He earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy this summer with a 3.70 grade point average. Woodbery is currently enrolled in the MBA program at EIU.

On the field, Woodbery has passed for 3,006 yards in two seasons to rank 15th on the EIU career list. His 23 career touchdown passes rank his 12th on the Panthers career charts.

Woodbery was joined on the list by 45 players from the FCS level including Blake Mitchell from OVC member Austin Peay.

The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the Campbell Trophy. That comes with a graduate scholarship increased to $25,000.