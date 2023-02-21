CHARLESTON — With hopes of a conference title likely dashed by a three-game road losing streak, the Eastern Illinois women's basketball will try to refocus for its final two regular season games with a strong hold on the second seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

EIU (20-6, 13-3 OVC) will finish the regular season at home with Morehead State (10-17, 6-10 OVC) on Wednesday (5 p.m.), then Tennessee Tech (17-9, 11-5 OVC) on Saturday (1 p.m.). EIU beat both those teams on the road in January.

EIU lost a defensive struggle on Saturday with Little Rock, which has won 10 straight and at 15-1 in OVC play has clinched at least a share of the OVC title. Macy McGlone had 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds, while Taris Thornton had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting for EIU, but those were the only players who got it going offensively.

EIU leading scorer Lariah Washington has struggled in the losing skid, particularly in the last two games in which she's scored a total of 10 points on 4-of-27 from the field. Her scoring average dropped a full point — from 17.6 to 16.6 — in the two games.

Morehead State is led by senior guard and reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week Veronica Charles. She's averaging 13.2 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds. She leads the OVC and ranks 12th in the nation with 3.1 steals per game.

EIU has won six straight against Morehead State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

EIU tied for eighth spot

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois men's basketball is still in the mix for a spot in the OVC Tournament, but even with its last two games at home, it won't be easy.

The Panthers (9-20, 5-11 OVC) play conference-leading Morehead State (19-10, 12-4 OVC) on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.), then Tennessee Tech (13-16, 9-7) on Saturday (3:30 p.m.).

EIU lost both its games on the road last week and currently sits in a tie for eighth place in the OVC standings with Little Rock. The Panthers are 6-7 at home this year including 4-3 at home in OVC play. Morehead State enters having already locked up at least a share of the OVC Championship and looking to secure its first outright OVC regular season title since 1984. Morehead State was the regular season co-champion in 2003.

For his performances last week, EIU's Cameron Haffner collected his fourth straight OVC Freshman of the Week honor and fifth overall. Haffner averaged 13.5 points while shooting 58.3 percent from 3-point range in two games.

Nick Ellington reached 20 points for the second time this season with 20 on Saturday at Little Rock. Over the last three games Ellington is averaging 19.3 points while shooting 61 percent.

SOFTBALL

McElravy homers for EIU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Eastern Illinois University softball player Macey McElravy of Charleston hit a solo home run in the Panthers' win against Grambling State.

McElravy, a senior sports management major, hit her home run in the seventh inning as the Panthers closed weekend play at the Mardi Gras Classic and shutout Grambling State 3-0 to win the event with a 5-0 record.

Te Panthers swept the Ohio Valley Conference weekly awards. Lindy Milkowski was named the OVC Player of the Week with Olivia Price earning OVC Pitcher of the Week honors.

Milkowski was part of a Panthers offensive attack that hit 12 home runs with 36 total runs scored during the weekend. She was responsible for a third of those home runs as the junior first baseman hit four homers with a .462 average at the plate. Milkowski was 6-of-13 at the plate with six runs scored and eight RBI.

Price was part of a solid overall pitching effort by the Panthers staff for the weekend. She opened the tournament on Friday with a 6-0 win over Alabama State, tossing the eighth no-hitter in school history. She faced the minimum 21 batters in the game with the lone ASU base runner reaching via walk in the sixth and out on the next play. Price would also start against Grambling State, pitching 3.1 innings but was not a part of the decision. For the weekend Price had an ERA of 1.35 with two starts and 10.1 innings of work. She had 11 strikeouts and walked just two batters.

TRACK & FIELD

McBride, Hunt shine

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University indoor track athletes from Coles County placed first in two events at the Friday Night Special meet at home.

Makenna McBride, a freshman elementary education major from Charleston, was able to capture the final first-place finish of the night for the Panthers in the women's 200 meter with a time of 25.93.

Ramsey Hunt, a junior teacher education major from Oakland, placed first in the men's long jump after leaping to a distance of 7.08m (23-02.75). Hunt and McBride were among nine first-place Panther finishers during the meet.

In addition, Zac Stout, a freshman biological sciences major from Charleston, earned himself a third-place finish in the pole vault event after posting a height of 4.10m (13'09.25").

The Panthers finished off their 2023 regular season with the Friday Night Special meet in Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse.