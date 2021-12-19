Eastern Illinois rivalry game win streak snapped By Western Illinois University

MACOMB – Western Illinois hit 10 3-pointers on Saturday as the Leathernecks snapped a five-game win streak by Eastern Illinois in the Old Railsplitter Axe Rivalry Game as WIU won 71-54 at Western Hall.

EIU fell to 2-10 on the season and will play its final non-conference game on Tuesday at Ball State. WIU improved to 9-2 this season.

WIU shot 50% in the opening half as it built a 39-29 lead. The Leathernecks connected on 6-of-13 from 3-point range in the opening half with Will Carius scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points in the opening half.

EIU dumped the ball inside for its first half offense with Sammy Friday IV scoring eight points and Jermaine Hamlin scoring six. Hamlin finished the game with a season-high 14 points, going 6-of-12 from the floor.

The Panthers were able to get within seven points early in the second half on a Dan Luers 3-pointer with 19:07 left in the game. WIU responded with a 6-0 run to push their lead back to double figures.

EIU would get the lead back to single digits several more times, the last on a Kashawn Charles three-point play with 8:37 to get EIU to within eight points with 8:37 remaining, the closest EIU would get the remainder of the game. Carius would answer for WIU to end the Panthers’ threat, knocking down a jumper and a 3-pointer in two of the next three Leatherneck possessions.

Henry Abraham finished with 10 assists, six rebounds and five points, playing the entire game for EIU.

Trenton Messner and Luka Barisic both finished in double figures for WIU. Messner had 18 points while Barisic added 11. After opening the first half 6-of-13 from 3-point range, WIU was 4-of-12 on 3-pointers in the second half.

