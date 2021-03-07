Eastern Illinois running game slowed as University of Tennessee-Martin wins

The Skyhawks would extend the lead back to three scores midway through the third quarter as Bachus connected with Rodney Williams for the second time in the game. Williams’ 15-yard touchdown came with 8:36 left in the third quarter. Bachus was 24-of-36 for 259 yards and three touchdown passes. He had one interception as Ray Crittenden stopped a Skyhawks drive with an interception at the EIU 20 with just over five minutes left in the game. Williams had eight catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

EIU cut the lead in half to open the fourth quarter with DeWayne Cooks catching a 45-yard touchdown pass from Woodbery. The Panthers two-point conversion attempt failed. On the next UTM possession, EIU blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by the Skyhawks resulting in a safety. DeAirious Smith was credited with the block.

The Panthers drove inside the Skyhawks 10-yard line one more time in the final minute but were turned away on downs.

Jason Johnson and Anthony Shockey led the EIU defense with eight tackles each, Johnson making 1.5 tackles for loss. UTM had 12 tackles for loss and limited the Panthers to 59 yards rushing on 25 attempts.

Chrishun Jackson and Deven Sims each had nine tackles to lead UTM.

