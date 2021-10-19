Eastern Illinois setter Bailey Chandler reflects on career assist milestone

CHARLESTON — It has been a long journey for Eastern Illinois senior setter Bailey Chandler to reach the milestone of over 2,000 career assists.

Chandler is one of four seniors on Eastern Illinois' volleyball team. She joined the Panthers in the spring of the 2018 season, and posted a team-high 591 assists during her freshman season and had a 5.21 assists-per-set average.

This season, Chandler has played in 54 sets while accumulating 215 assists and averaging 3.98 per set. In her career she has posted an average of 6.80 assists per game while playing in 322 sets and 93 matches. Throughout her first three seasons she had at least 500 assists including a season high 871 during her sophomore season.

Chandler currently sits in ninth place on the all-time career EIU assists list with 2,197. Chrissie Albers is in eighth place with 2,397 assists in her EIU career from 2009-2011. She is the first Panther to reach 2,000 assists since Marah Bradbury from 2012-2015.

"My time at Eastern has been really great," Chandler said. "I have been given so many opportunities since I've gotten here and I've met some of my favorite people in the entire world. Our entire team is so close and they are legitimately all of my best friends, so it's been great.

"This season has meant a lot, and we have gone through so much together that ending this last season the way that are are and accomplishing our goals for the rest of the year has been great, since we get to do it together. When we beat Murray State last season it was probably one of my favorite memories since Coach (Sara) Thomas has been here."

The Panthers are 7-12 overall this season, but Chandler and the rest of the seniors are focusing on setting up the future for Thomas and the rest of the Eastern Illinois volleyball program.

"As a team we are trying to set a foundation so that when our seniors leave, the incoming girls know what we are about as a program," Chandler said. "The rest of the season we are looking forward to just playing and competing and going all out for every play. We are all trying to go as hard as we can, so that we can take baby steps in order to win matches."

Chandler and the rest of the Eastern Illinois Panthers will host Morehead State for two matches at Lantz Arena this weekend for homecoming. Match one will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and match two will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 23.

