Eastern Illinois softball team captures Ohio Valley Conference Academic Achievement Award

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference announces its team Academic Achievement Awards, with the Eastern Illinois softball team capturing the award for that sport.

The Panthers posted an 11-10 record during the shortened 2020 season under first year head coach Tara Archibald.

The league also announced the recipients of 17 OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards, which are presented annually in each conference-sponsored sport to the member institution's team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher. Austin Peay and Belmont tied for an OVC-best seven awards while Morehead State earned three. Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State had one award apiece. In total, six different member institutions garnered at least one team award.

33 from EIU earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor

The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2019-20 academic year carries a perfect 4.0 grade point average. EIU had 33 student-athletes earn the award.

Listed below are the EIU OVC Academic Medal of Honor Winners for 2019-20

Baseball: Jalon Cardinal, Talon File, Will Klein; Men’s Basketball: Logan Koch; Women’s Basketball: Taylor Steele, Abby Wahl;Men’s Cross Country: David Thompson;Women’s Cross Country: Avani Flanagan, Audrey Hancock, Chloe Irish, Katie Springer; Football: Cole Hoover (Charleston grad), Kirk Pinkston; Men’s Golf: Callaway Smith;Women’s Soccer: Niondina Nystrom, Rachel Pappas, Sara Teteak; Softball: Megan Burton, Hannah Cravens, Mia Davis, Shelby Martell, Haley Mitchell, Valerie Thompson;Men’s Tennis: Gage Kingsmith;Women’s Tennis: Lauren Ellis; Men’s Track & Field: Tadiwa Mhonde, Clayton Turner; Women’s Track & Field: Morgan Atchison, Sophia Keith, Marie Koch and Louisa Rieger; Volleyball: Morgan Matusik, Maggie Runge

