Eastern Illinois softball's Megan Burton among nation's best entering 2022 season

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois shortstop Megan Burton has been named a preseason Elite 100 player by Extra Innings Softball.

Burton, the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, was ranked No. 97 on the preseason list, which includes standout players from across the nation.

Last season Burton led the OVC in home runs, setting the EIU single season record with 18 home runs — a total that ranked ninth in the NCAA in the regular season. She was second in the OVC in both runs scored with 43 (fifth in EIU single season history) and RBIs with 46 (second-most in EIU single-season history). Burton hit .324 from the season, but increased that average against conference foes hitting .364 in league play. She recorded 15 multiple hit games and 14 multiple RBI games last season.

A first team All-Mideast Region selection, Burton enters the 2022 season ranked in the EIU career top 10 for runs scored (8th), RBI, home runs (third) and stolen bases (sixth).

Burton, a Danville native, hit .518 as a high school senior and was an immediate contributor as a freshman at EIU. She hit .299 in 46 starts, going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs against SIUE in the OVC Tournament.

She broke out as a sophomore, hitting .322 and earning second team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors. Her 19 doubles was second in EIU single-season history and her 27 stolen bases was seventh.

Burton's junior season was shortened by COVID and she never got going offensively like she had as a sophomore, batting .228, but she bounced back with a first-team all-region and all-conference fourth season heading into her fifth-year senior season..

The Panthers are set to open the 2022 season at the Rosemont Dome Tournament on Feb. 10-12.

