Eastern Illinois' Taylor Steele is a key piece for Panthers off the bench this season

Still, the guard from Highland, Ind., knows how lucky she is to even have a chance to play this season, her final run through in a Panthers uniform.

“I’m thankful that I do get to have a senior season because some teams have canceled the rest of their seasons and some never got a chance to play," she said. "I think in time I will look back at how different it was and cherish it.”

Two big differences that have stood out to Steele this season involve masks and fans, or the lack of in some instances.

“The year has been different with having to wear the mask during warm-ups and while on the bench," Steele said. "No fans has been the biggest difference. We have played some games with fans, which is refreshing and so nice, but at home we have no fans. You can definitely feel it because with no crowd there is not that energy in the arena.”

Fan attendance this season has been on a state-by-state, and in some instances, school-by-school decision. This weekend on the Panthers road swing through Nashville, fans are allowed, which may benefit EIU as they strive towards their goal of making the OVC Tournament.