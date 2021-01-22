Eastern Illinois' Taylor Steele is a key piece for Panthers off the bench this season

NASHVILLE — Some of Taylor Steele’s best collegiate games have come in Nashville. Now, as the Eastern Illinois senior makes her final trip through the Music City, she finds herself in a different role.
Steele and the Panthers will play at Tennessee State on Saturday, site of Steele’s top career scoring game. That 23-point effort came as a starter. Now she finds herself as a key reserve, something she has embraced.
“My first goal is the team winning,” said Steele. “Even if I’m not playing, or if I’m not playing my best, if the team is winning that is all that matters. We just want to get to the OVC tournament.”
Winning has been a growth process for Steele and her EIU teammates. As a freshman, the Panthers won just three games. Fast forward to last season and EIU posted 19 wins, reaching the OVC Tournament semifinals. The 16-win improvement was the second-biggest increase in win total in the NCAA over that time frame.
“It has been awesome to watch," Steele said. "Every year we have gotten slowly better from my freshman year to now. Defense and offense have gotten better. The culture has changed. Everyone coming in to the program just wants to work and get better, and get in the gym.”
Getting in the gym was a big question mark for Steele and her teammates as the COVID-19 pandemic sent college students around the nation home in March and canceled the summer workouts that are crucial as programs continue to develop and evolve.
Still, the guard from Highland, Ind., knows how lucky she is to even have a chance to play this season, her final run through in a Panthers uniform.
“I’m thankful that I do get to have a senior season because some teams have canceled the rest of their seasons and some never got a chance to play," she said. "I think in time I will look back at how different it was and cherish it.”
Two big differences that have stood out to Steele this season involve masks and fans, or the lack of in some instances.
“The year has been different with having to wear the mask during warm-ups and while on the bench," Steele said. "No fans has been the biggest difference. We have played some games with fans, which is refreshing and so nice, but at home we have no fans. You can definitely feel it because with no crowd there is not that energy in the arena.”
Fan attendance this season has been on a state-by-state, and in some instances, school-by-school decision. This weekend on the Panthers road swing through Nashville, fans are allowed, which may benefit EIU as they strive towards their goal of making the OVC Tournament.
“The OVC Tournament is still our goal. We started off rough, but we are making our way back up," she said. "Last year, it was fun and exciting to make it because we didn’t make it my first two years. It was a cool experience and a different environment because everyone is there to win and playing their hearts out.”
Making the OVC Tournament as an Eastern Illinois Panther may not have even been a reality for Steele a few years ago. She was one of a three players signed in the fall of 2016 by the Panthers' previous coaching staff. When a coaching change was made in the spring of 2017, Steele was uncertain what her future at EIU might look like.
“Coach (Matt) Bollant and his staff definitely welcomed me even though I wasn’t recruited by them, which is nice because I was shocked when there was a change in coaching staff," Steele said. "It was scary because they didn’t recruit me. They didn’t see me play in high school or know how I played. They accepted me and allowed me to grow in the program.”
Steele did indeed grow in the program. As a freshman, she set the school freshman record for 3-pointers made in a season with 52. She also averaged in double figures making 21 starts. Steele continued to average in double figures over the following two seasons as she inches towards a chance at 1,000 career points (currently 883).
Ironically, it was a different type of virus that pushed Steele into her current role on the team as a top reserve from a starting guard.
“Last season I got mono, so I wasn’t injured, but I just couldn’t do anything which made it harder to come back," she said. "Right now, I’m just trying to cherish every game and practice because these are the last ones. I’m trying to make the most of it.”
Here in Nashville for the last time in her career, Steele can reflect on a couple of career high performances that have come against teams in the Music City. Her career high for points was a 23-point night at Tennessee State in February 2019, while her career high for rebounds came in a non-conference contest at Lipscomb with 13 rebounds in December 2019.
Earlier this year the NCAA provided current basketball student-athletes with an additional year of eligibility. However, Steele, a standout academic student majoring in biological sciences, has passed on that opportunity at EIU, with other plans in front of her.
“I’m going to take a gap year next year before dental school and then focus on becoming a dentist," she said.
Women's basketball vs. Tennessee State
Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Location: Gentry Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads all-time series 23-16
Last Meeting: Jan. 2, 2020: EIU won 73-52 on the road
Next Game: Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. against University of Tennessee-Martin.
Notes: The Panthers (6-8, 4-5 OVC) had a tough outing against Belmont on Thursday in a 63-49 loss. Eastern Illinois finished the game with 22 turnovers and shot under 40% from the field. Tennessee State (0-10, 0-8 OVC) one of the 17 teams that have not won a single game this season. The Tigers are led in scoring by Taylor Roberts, who is averaging 16.8 points-per-game, and recently scored her 1,000th career point.
Men's basketball vs. Tennessee State
Eastern Illinois (5-9, 2-5 OVC) wraps up its two-game Nashville swing on Saturday against Tennessee State (2-10, 1-8 OVC). The Panthers hung with OVC leaders Belmont for most of the game on Thursday, despite missing three starters due to COVID-19 protocols. A Belmont run midway through the second half catapulted the Bruins to a 79-66 win over EIU. Both the Panthers and Tigers have struggled recently and both are on four-game losing streaks.
EIU's Sammy Friday IV continues to be at home around the basket as the graduate transfer from Siena tossed in a season-high 20 points on Thursday at Belmont. He added ten rebounds to post his second double-double this season.
Time: Saturday at 4 p.m.
Location: Gentry Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Tennessee State leads 31-24
Last Meeting: Jan. 2, 2020: Tennessee State won 84-79 at home
Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs SIUE at home at 7 p.m.
Notes: EIU's Marvin Johnson scored in double figures for the sixth straight game on Thursday. Tennessee State's offense is led by Mark Freeman (13.9 points per game) and Marc Fitzgerald Jr. (13.2).