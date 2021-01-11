Eastern Illinois' Tony Romo selected to College Football Hall of Fame 2021 class

IRVING, Texas -- Former Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo became the first Panthers player to be selected for the College Football Hall of Fame Monday when the 2021 class was announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame during “SportsCenter” on ESPN.

Romo joins former EIU head coach Darrell Mudra as inductees to the College Hall of Fame from Eastern Illinois.

The winner of the 2002 Walter Payton Award as the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Romo is one of the greatest players in Eastern Illinois history.

A First Team All-American in 2002, Romo became the first three-time Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year in league history. He led the Panthers to consecutive conference titles (2001, 2002) and three-straight FCS Playoff berths.

EIU was 25-10 overall and 17-2 in OVC games with Romo as the starter, and the team was nationally ranked during his final three seasons.

A three-time First Team All-OVC selection, Romo set conference and school records for single-season (34 in 2002) and career (85) touchdown passes. The 2001 Third Team All-American owns the school record with a 157.5 career passing efficiency, and he ranks third in career passing yards with 8,212.