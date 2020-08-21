Eastern Illinois Univeristy roundup: Student-Athlete Advisory Committee officers, new graduate assistants named

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois Athletics has selected its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) executive members for the 2020-21 academic year.
Ashley Gilmore from women's cross country/track & field will serve as the President of SAAC. Jonathan Burke from men's soccer will serve as the Vice President of SAAC. Meghan Donovan from women's cross country/track & field will serve as the Secretary of SAAC.
Members of a campus SAAC have the opportunity to address issues affecting student-athletes at their institution and offer input on issues which may be national in scope.
EIU's SAAC is represented by one or more student-athletes from each of the Panthers 20 intercollegiate sports teams plus a representative from EIU's two spirit squads (cheer & Pink Panthers dance team).
This year's SAAC members include: Baseball — Jack Wolfe, Mac Hickman, Trevor Nicholson; Women's Basketball — Taylor Steele, Abby Wahl; Men's Basketball — Josiah Wallace; Cheer — Kaitlyn Quagliano; Football — Bron Hill, Jaelin Benefield; Women's Golf — Sara Guetersloh, Mckenzie O'Brien; Pink Panthers — Raiven Jones; Women's Soccer — Itxaso Aguero, Niondina Nystrom, Pilar Barrio; Men's Soccer — Jonathan Burke, Cameron Behm; Softball — Haley Mitchell, Valerie Thompson, Hannah Cravens; Women's Swimming — Sarah Lohman; Men's Swimming — Jaylan Butler, Scott House, Joel Talley; Women's Tennis — Rachel Papavasilopoulos, Karla Contreras, Lauren Ellis; Men's Tennis — Thomas Wallace, Cameron Slabbert, Daniel Hernandez; Volleyball — Laurel Bailey, Hannah Sieg; Men's Cross Country — Jaime Marcos, Nick Oakley (a junior and Charleston grad); Women's Cross Country — Kate Bushue, Meghan Donovan, Ashley Gilmore; Men's Track & Field — Tadiwa Mhonde; Women's Track & Field — Makenna Wilson (a senior and Charleston grad), Avani Flanagan, Chloe Irish
EIU announces graduate assistants
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois athletics has announced its new graduate assistants that have joined the department staff for the 2020-21 academic year. The group works in both administrative and coaching areas of the department.
Joe Carte – Track & Cross Country, Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of cross country & track team; Nicole Cirrencione – Sports Nutrition, Graduate of Northern Illinois; Tommy Driscoll – Men's Soccer, Graduate of IUPUI and three-year member of soccer team; Maria Garcia – Athletic Training Graduate of Purdue and worked as a student athletic trainer; Kevin Hodges – Football, Quality Control Graduate of Maryland Global Campus, veteran of United States Navy; Logan Koch – Men's Basketball Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of basketball team; Kelsey Kozikowski – Operations Graduate of Assumption College and four-year member of swim team; Aeshia Miles – Softball Graduate of Ball State and four-year member of softball team, played professional softball in Germany and New Zealand; Genard Sims – Football, Quality Control Graduate of Florida International, played football at UAB previous coaching stops at the professional and college level; Kaylin Sommer – Strength & Conditioning Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of volleyball team; Sara Teteak – Marketing/Promotions Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of soccer team; Michael Turner – Athletic Training Graduate of Ohio State and worked as a student athletic trainer; Tyler Williams – Swimming Graduate of UMass Amherst and four-year member of swim team.
