Eastern Illinois Univeristy roundup: Student-Athlete Advisory Committee officers, new graduate assistants named

EIU announces graduate assistants

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois athletics has announced its new graduate assistants that have joined the department staff for the 2020-21 academic year. The group works in both administrative and coaching areas of the department.

Joe Carte – Track & Cross Country, Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of cross country & track team; Nicole Cirrencione – Sports Nutrition, Graduate of Northern Illinois; Tommy Driscoll – Men's Soccer, Graduate of IUPUI and three-year member of soccer team; Maria Garcia – Athletic Training Graduate of Purdue and worked as a student athletic trainer; Kevin Hodges – Football, Quality Control Graduate of Maryland Global Campus, veteran of United States Navy; Logan Koch – Men's Basketball Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of basketball team; Kelsey Kozikowski – Operations Graduate of Assumption College and four-year member of swim team; Aeshia Miles – Softball Graduate of Ball State and four-year member of softball team, played professional softball in Germany and New Zealand; Genard Sims – Football, Quality Control Graduate of Florida International, played football at UAB previous coaching stops at the professional and college level; Kaylin Sommer – Strength & Conditioning Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of volleyball team; Sara Teteak – Marketing/Promotions Graduate of Eastern Illinois and four-year member of soccer team; Michael Turner – Athletic Training Graduate of Ohio State and worked as a student athletic trainer; Tyler Williams – Swimming Graduate of UMass Amherst and four-year member of swim team.