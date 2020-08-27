Eastern Illinois University Hall of Fame basketball player Tom Katsimpalis dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame member Tom Katsimpalis passed away on Tuesday morning in Alabama. The former Panthers basketball standout and athletic director was 91.

Katsimpalis was elected to the Panthers inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class in 1982 after a career on the hardwood that had him listed among the all-time greats in program history. He finished his EIU career holding the school scoring record for points in a game, points in a season and career points.

He helped lead the Panthers to four straight IIAC titles and an 87-17 record during his career. During his senior season, EIU posted a 22-0 regular season record and finished 24-2. Katsimpalis was selected the IIAC Player of the Year. He helped lead the Panthers to three NAIB National Tournaments, earning Little All-American honors with a tournament record 78 points during three games at the National Tournament in Kansas City.

His career scoring total of 1,538 points still ranks seventh on the EIU all-time list. Following graduation he was drafted in the seventh round by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1952 NBA Draft and later received a tryout with the New York Knicks.

He was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1960 and in 1964 was hired as the athletic director at EIU, serving 10 years in that role. During EIU’s 100 years of basketball celebration in 2009-10, Katsimpalis was one of ten players selected to the All-Century team.

