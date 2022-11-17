Eastern Illinois volleyball player Giovana Larregui Lopez named OVC Player of the Year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Eastern Illinois' Giovana Larregui Lopez was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year at the OVC annual awards banquet — the first Panthers player to win the award since Erican Gerth in 2004.

In addition, EIU's Kaitlyn Flynn and Larregui Lopez earned first team honors while Christina Martinez Mundo earned second team.

Larregui Lopez led the Panthers in kills during her first season as a transfer from the College of Coastal Georgia. Over the course of the season she was a two-time OVC player of the week and a two-time OVC newcomer of the week, including winning both during the last week of the season.

She has collected 385 kills in 96 sets while hitting .198%. She led the Panthers in kills and attacks (1048), while tying the school record for kills in a three set match (26 vs. USI). She has the most kills for EIU since 2014 when Abby Saalfrank had 422.

Larregui Lopez also led Eastern Illinois with 48 service aces — the most in a single season since Erica Gerth had 53 in 2003.

With five matches of 20 plus kills this season, Lopez and her teammate Flynn were tied for the lead in the OVC in that category.

Lopez sits at second in kills per set just behind her teammate Flynn with an average of 4.01. Lopez is also first in the OVC in service aces per set with an average of 0.50.

EIU men fall short

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eastern Illinois went toe-to-toe in the opening half with its second Big Ten opponent of the season, but in the second half Ohio State used a 15-2 run to pull out to a 65-43 win at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes led 21-5 with 9:15 left to play in the opening half, but EIU countered with a 12-2 run with Yaakema Rose Jr. scoring eight points and adding a steal and assist during the run.

EIU trailed 26-20 at the half and trimmed the OSU lead to 26-23 in the early minutes of the second half on a Rose layup and free throw by Nick Ellington. Rose finished with 17 points for EIU — the lone Panther in double figures.

OSU began to dump the ball down low and feed the post going on a 9-0 run that eventually turned into a 15-2 run. Rose drained a 3-pointer with 11:25 left in the game to cut the lead to 41-28, but the Panthers were never able to get closer.

EIU fell to 0-4; OSU improved to 3-0.

Kinyon Hodges had seven rebounds to lead EIU. Sincere Malone and Rose both had three steals.

EIU women undefeated

VALPARAISO, IND — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball earned its second straight 3-0 start with a 73-67 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

It was EIU's first win over Valpo since the 1995 Mid-Continent Conference Tournament.

"We did a good job fighting, and we did a good job seeing the court," said head coach Matt Bollant. "We had 19 assists and only 11 turnovers."

Macy McGlone got things started offensively for the Panthers, hitting two quick layups to give EIU a 4-0 lead, but Valpo took control and a 30-24 lead in the second period. Despite having Lariah Washington on the bench in foul trouble for most of the period, the Panthers were able to respond with a 12-0 run bookended by two Julia Bengtson three-pointers to take a 36-30 lead.

The teams exchanged leads nine times in the third period before a banked-in three-pointer at the buzzer by Washington tied the game at 52 and set the tone for the fourth quarter.

Two Bengtson made two free throws sparked a 15-7 Panther run that was highlighted by 13 straight EIU points from Washington to give EIU a 69-64 lead with 1:27 remaining. After two Beacon free throws, Washington scored her 14th consecutive EIU point to give the Panthers a 70-66 lead with 27 seconds to go.

Washington led all scorers with 33 points, 25 of which came in the second half. She shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Her 33 points were just two shy of her career high. She also recorded four rebounds and four assists. Bengtson scored 11, while McGlone contributed with nine points and five rebounds. Miah Monahan ran the point effectively once again, scoring six points, dishing out seven assists, and grabbing five rebounds. She has had seven assists or more in all three games this season. Playing in her home state, Morgan Litwiller scored four points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out three assists.

Coming off the bench, Lyric Johnson scored four points and set a new career high with a team-leading eight rebounds. Haley Cameron hit a three-pointer.

"I thought Haley came in and gave us a big three," said Coach Bollant. "And Lyric had eight rebounds and just guarded well. It's good to see our bench giving us a lift and making plays."

The Panthers recorded 19 assists on 25 made shots. They also outscored the Beacons 18-13 in second chance points.