Eastern Illinois will look a for big performance from Marvin Johnson against Tennessee Tech on Saturday

CHARLESTON -- The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team travels to Tennessee Tech on Saturday as the Panthers wrap up their long road trip to Alabama and East Tennessee. EIU (7-15, 4-11 OVC) is coming off a Thursday night loss at Jacksonville State, 76-64.
Marvin Johnson led the Panthers in scoring for the fourth straight game as the senior guard finished with 21 points against Jacksonville State. It was his second straight 20-plus point performance after he had 25 points and 10 assists last Saturday against Tennessee State for his fifth double-double of the year.
Johnson's season high has been 28 points against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and has five 20-point game this season. Johnson has been a jack of all trades for EIU this year as he ranks in the top 15 in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring (7th), rebounding (14th), assists (4th) and steals (6th). In conference only games, those numbers increase as he is second in the OVC in steals while ranking third in scoring and assists.
Tennessee Tech (2-19, 2-12 OVC) lost its sixth straight game on Thursday night, falling to SIUE. EIU won the earlier season meeting in Charleston, 87-81, and is looking to sweep the season series with TTU for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Saturday at 4 p.m.
Location: Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Tennessee Tech leads the series 26-18
Last Meeting: Jan. 2, 2021: EIU won 87-81 in Charleston
Next Game: Thursday at Murray State at 7:30 p.m.
Notes: JR Clay leads the Golden Eagles with 16.1 points per game followed by Damaria Franklin with 13.1. Amadou Sylla is Tennessee Tech's leading rebounder with 5.0 rebounds per game this season.
Eastern Illinois women vs. Tennessee Tech
Eastern Illinois (9-11, 7-8 OVC) takes a stop in Cookeville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee Tech (11-6, 9-5 OVC) on Saturday.
The Panthers enter this game after a narrow 58-56 loss to Jacksonville State. Karle Pace led the Panthers with 14 points in the game after a two-week hiatus due to injury.
Tennessee Tech most recently defeated SIUE on Thursday, 81-42. The Golden Eagles are one of the best teams in the OVC and are one of two teams to beat conference-leading University of Tennessee-Martin this season.
EIU's Jordyn Hughes has found her touch in recent games for EIU. The junior guard has started the past three games and has averaged 10 points-per-game in her starts. Her active hands have also been a factor for EIU, as she is averaging three steals a game in the past three games.
Here's a look at the women's game:
Time: Saturday at 1 p.m .
Location: Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Tennessee Tech leads the series 29-17
Last Meeting: Jan. 2, 2021: Golden Eagles won 72-67
Next Game: Thursday at Murray State at 4:30 p.m.
Notes: Tennessee Tech's Kesha Brady leads the team in scoring -- averaging nearly 13 points-per-game -- but other Golden Eagles players have had strong games recently. Jordan Brock led the team with 32 points against UT-Martin and Maaliya Owens led the team with 19 against SIUE.