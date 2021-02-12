Eastern Illinois will look a for big performance from Marvin Johnson against Tennessee Tech on Saturday

CHARLESTON -- The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team travels to Tennessee Tech on Saturday as the Panthers wrap up their long road trip to Alabama and East Tennessee. EIU (7-15, 4-11 OVC) is coming off a Thursday night loss at Jacksonville State, 76-64.

Marvin Johnson led the Panthers in scoring for the fourth straight game as the senior guard finished with 21 points against Jacksonville State. It was his second straight 20-plus point performance after he had 25 points and 10 assists last Saturday against Tennessee State for his fifth double-double of the year.

Johnson's season high has been 28 points against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and has five 20-point game this season. Johnson has been a jack of all trades for EIU this year as he ranks in the top 15 in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring (7th), rebounding (14th), assists (4th) and steals (6th). In conference only games, those numbers increase as he is second in the OVC in steals while ranking third in scoring and assists.

Tennessee Tech (2-19, 2-12 OVC) lost its sixth straight game on Thursday night, falling to SIUE. EIU won the earlier season meeting in Charleston, 87-81, and is looking to sweep the season series with TTU for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.

Here's a look at the men's game: