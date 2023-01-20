Eastern Illinois women finish up Tennessee road trip hoping to stay undefeated in OVC

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team concludes its trip through Tennessee with a game at UT Martin in which the Panthers will try to stay on top in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Panthers are looking to continue their best start to OVC play since the 2011-12 season, when they started 11-0. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Kathleen & Tom Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.

In its last game, EIU (15-3, 7-0 OVC) pulled out a 63-58 road win over the Tennessee State Lady Tigers. Morgan Litwiller scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, tying her career high and a school record with seven made three-pointers. Lariah Washington had eight points and Macy McGlone had six points and 12 rebounds.

Taris Thornton had 15 points and five rebounds in the win, including multiple buckets at key moments of the game when TSU had cut into EIU’s lead. Thornton has scored in double figures six times this season, including three of the last four games. She averages 8 points for the season.

UT Martin is led by 14th-year head coach Kevin McMillan. The Skyhawks are 7-11 overall and 3-4 in OVC play, with their last two results being a 63-60 road win over Southern Indiana and a 54-56 loss at SEMO. UTM is led by freshman forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, who is averaging 13.3 points per game on 53.5% shooting and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game.

In the Skyhawks’ backcourt, graduate guard Paige Pipkin averages 10.9 points per game and is shooting 36% from three-point range while sophomore guard Shae Littleford is averaging 10.7 points per game and a team-high 3.5 assists per game. As a team, UT Martin leads the OVC in three-point FG percentage at 32.3%.

The two teams split the series a season ago, with EIU winning in Martin 81-77 and UTM winning in Charleston 58-45.

EIU MEN

Panthers face key matchup

After a game in which a big comeback fell short, EIU will try to even its record in OVC play against Tennessee State.

EIU’s furious second half of offense could not help the Panthers overcome a 20-point halftime deficit as they lost the opening game of their weekend OVC road trip 78-74 at Tennessee State. EIU fell to 7-13 overall, 3-4 in the OVC. The Panthers play the second of three straight road games on Saturday at UT Martin, a place where EIU won its lone road game of the 2021-22 season. UT Martin enters the game wrapping up three straight conference road games in which the Skyhawks went 2-1 in those games including a 20-point road win at Southeast Missouri on Thursday. UTM is 12-8 overall, 4-3 in the OVC.

EIU shot 67.6 percent from the field (23-of-34) on Thursday, which was the second-best shooting percentage for a half this season for the Panthers. A big part of EIU’s second-half success was its ability to feed the post. EIU had two post players score in double figures, with Kyle Thomas scoring a season-high 16 points and Nick Ellington scoring 11 for his second straight double figure performance. Thomas ended the game 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. Ellington was 5-of-9 from the floor.

