Eastern Illinois women hold off Austin Peay comeback on the road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team got out to a hot start against Austin Peay on Saturday, allowing themselves to hold the lead for the majority of the game. The Panthers held off a Governors' comeback for a 62-59 victory.

EIU (10-13, 8-10 OVC) was led in scoring by Abby Wahl, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kira Arthofer came up huge late for the Panthers defensively and disrupted the Governors (11-8, 9-6 OVC) defense with her quick bursts of speed leading to layups.

Lariah Washington and Karle Pace also had strong all-around games for the Panthers and were key contributors to the victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.