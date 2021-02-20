Eastern Illinois women hold off Austin Peay comeback on the road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team got out to a hot start against Austin Peay on Saturday, allowing themselves to hold the lead for the majority of the game. The Panthers held off a Governors' comeback for a 62-59 victory.
EIU (10-13, 8-10 OVC) was led in scoring by Abby Wahl, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kira Arthofer came up huge late for the Panthers defensively and disrupted the Governors (11-8, 9-6 OVC) defense with her quick bursts of speed leading to layups.
Lariah Washington and Karle Pace also had strong all-around games for the Panthers and were key contributors to the victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.
Eastern Illinois held the Governors to only one field goal made up to the midway point of the first quarter, going nearly four minutes without scoring. Washington led the way for the Panthers, using her length to grab lob passes for easy layups. She ended the quarter with 7 points in the quarter.
Austin Peay committed eight turnovers in the second quarter and the Panthers used this momentum to start a 9-0 run and grow their 33-20 lead heading into halftime.
EIU led Austin Peay 51-39 heading into the final quarter and the Governors chipped away at the lead while the Panthers struggled to regain the momentum. EIU held a 3-point lead with a few seconds left and the Governors pushed the ball up the court to try and hit a 3-pointer, but the Panthers' defense allowed Austin Peay no room to get off a clear shot.
Eastern Illinois now holds the eighth spot in the OVC, setting them up to play in the OVC Tournament as of now. The Panthers host one of the OVC's top teams in Southeast Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 p.m.