Eastern Illinois women host Evansville looking for first 3-0 start in a decade

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team hosts Evansville on Saturday looking for its first 3-0 start in a decade.

The Panthers (2-0) are coming off Wednesday's 64-55 road win over Indiana State. Evansville (3-0) topped Eastern Kentucky, 67-57, at home on Wednesday.

The Panthers' win against Indiana State was their first win at Terre Haute, Ind. Abby Wahl led EIU with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Kira Arthofer scored a career-high 16 points, dished out seven assists, and recorded four steals and three rebounds. Lariah Washington scored 11 points while Jordyn Hughes contributed with 10 points.

The Purple Aces are coached by Robyn Scherr-Wells, who is in her first year as the head coach at Evansville. Evansville is led by Junior G/F Abby Feit, who leads the team in both scoring and rebounding with 22.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Senior guard Myia Clark averages 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and two steals per game.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads the all-time series 4-1.

Last Meeting: Nov. 19, 2019: EIU won 90-44.

Next Game: Monday, Nov. 22 vs. Oakland City at noon.

Notes: EIU's Wahl and Washington were named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team for the upcoming 2021-22 season. They are both closing in on history. With 907 career points, Wahl is just 93 points away from hitting 1,000 career points. With 721 career points, Washington is 279 points away from hitting 1,000 career points. They would be the 26th and 27th players respectively to achieve this feat in EIU school history. With 454 career rebounds, Wahl is 146 rebounds away from becoming the 15th player in school history with 600 career rebounds.

