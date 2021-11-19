Eastern Illinois women host Evansville looking for first 3-0 start in a decade

CHARLESTON — The
Eastern Illinois women's basketball team hosts Evansville on Saturday looking for its first 3-0 start in a decade.
The Panthers (2-0) are coming off
Wednesday's 64-55 road win over Indiana State. Evansville (3-0) topped Eastern Kentucky, 67-57, at home on Wednesday. The Panthers' win against Indiana State was their first win at Terre Haute, Ind. Abby Wahl led EIU with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Kira Arthofer scored a career-high 16 points, dished out seven assists, and recorded four steals and three rebounds. Lariah Washington scored 11 points while Jordyn Hughes contributed with 10 points.
The Purple Aces are coached by Robyn Scherr-Wells, who is in her first year as the head coach at Evansville. Evansville is led by Junior G/F Abby Feit, who leads the team in both scoring and rebounding with 22.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Senior guard Myia Clark averages 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and two steals per game.
Here's a look at the game:
Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston Series: EIU leads the all-time series 4-1. Last Meeting: Nov. 19, 2019: EIU won 90-44. Next Game: Monday, Nov. 22 vs. Oakland City at noon. Notes: EIU's Wahl and Washington were named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team for the upcoming 2021-22 season. They are both closing in on history. With 907 career points, Wahl is just 93 points away from hitting 1,000 career points. With 721 career points, Washington is 279 points away from hitting 1,000 career points. They would be the 26th and 27th players respectively to achieve this feat in EIU school history. With 454 career rebounds, Wahl is 146 rebounds away from becoming the 15th player in school history with 600 career rebounds.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois women beat Eastern Kentucky in a 85-38 victory
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-001-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois guard Lariah Washington (22) attempts a score during the game against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-002-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois guard Kira Arthofer (1) covers during the game against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-003-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois forward Morgan Litwiller (31) rushes forward during the game against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-004-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois guard Jordyn Hughes (2) during the game against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 6 at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-005-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois guard Karle Pace (11) attempts a score during the game against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-006-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-007-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-008-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-009-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-010-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-011-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-012-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-013-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-014-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-015-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-016-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-017-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-018-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-019-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-020-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-021-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-022-020720.JPG
FILE: Eastern Illinois forward Abby Wahl looks to score during the Panthers' 85-38 win over Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 6. EIU is the No. 4 seed in the OVC tournament after beating SIUE to end the regular season.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-023-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois' Kira Arthofer dribbles during a Feb. 6 home win over Eastern Kentucky.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-024-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-025-020720.JPG
The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will return to the court to play Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.
JG-TC FILE PHOTO
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-026-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-027-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-028-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-029-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois's Abby Wahl establishes position in the post during the Panthers' 83-38 win over Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 6.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-030-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-031-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-032-020720.JPG
GALLERY-EIU-v-EKU-wbb-033-020720.JPG
Eastern Illinois' Jordyn Hughes throws a pass in a game last season.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
