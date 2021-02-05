Eastern Illinois women hosts winless Tennessee State on Saturday

CHARLESTON — The last time the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team faced off against Tennessee State, the Panthers' Abby Wahl was the most dominant player on the floor.
She finished the day with a career-high 34 points and led the Panthers to a 73-55 victory back on Jan. 23. Her low-post offense torched the Tigers as she shot 82% from the field and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Wahl's strength and height advantage will be key again when EIU (8-10, 6-7 OVC) hosts the Tigers (0-14, 0-12 OVC) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Panthers enter Saturday game after a hard-fought 77-75 loss to Belmont on Thursday.
Lariah Washington led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Kira Arthofer continued to break her own records as she ended her night with a career-high 12 assists. Briana Mishler scored a season-high 8 points, giving the Panthers starters a break.
The Tigers come to Lantz Arena after a 56-35 loss to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. In that game, Andreana Wrister scored 10 points, the only Tiger to score in double figures. For the season, the Tigers are led in scoring by Wrister with 14.5 points-per-game.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Location: Lanta Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads the series 24-16
Last Meeting: Jan. 23, 2021: Panthers won 73-55 in Nashville.
Next Game: Thurs., Feb. 11 at Jacksonville State at 4:30 p.m.
Notes: The Tigers are one of 11 teams in Division I who have not tallied a win this season. Since their last game with EIU, the Tigers have lost three games by a margin of 18.6 points.
Eastern Illinois men vs. Tennessee State
After struggling with a limited available roster for many games, the Eastern Illinois men's basketball team take on Tennessee State at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. and hope to break out of their 1-9 slump since Jan. 9
The Panthers (6-14, 3-10) are coming off of a 28-point loss to Belmont on Thursday at Lantz Arena. EIU has struggled in Ohio Valley Conference play, going 3-10 so far this season. Their three league victories have come against SIUE, Murray State and Tennessee Tech.
Josiah Wallace leads the Panthers in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game, followed closely by Marvin Johnson with 13.4.
In the Tigers' (3-13, 2-11) last meeting with EIU on Jan. 23, Marcus Fitzgerald, Jr. led the team in scoring with 15, while Yusuf Mohamed pulled down eight rebounds.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Saturday at 4 p.m.
Location: Lanta Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Tennessee State leads the all-time series 31-25
Last Meeting: Jan. 23, 2021: Tennessee State won 65-54 in Nashville
Next Game: Thurs., Feb. 11 at Jacksonville State at 7:30 p.m.
Notes: Over the last four seasons, the Tigers lead the series 5-3. EIU has been averaging 72.4 points and seven 3-pointers per game this season.