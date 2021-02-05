Eastern Illinois women hosts winless Tennessee State on Saturday

The Tigers come to Lantz Arena after a 56-35 loss to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. In that game, Andreana Wrister scored 10 points, the only Tiger to score in double figures. For the season, the Tigers are led in scoring by Wrister with 14.5 points-per-game.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Lanta Arena

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads the series 24-16

Last Meeting: Jan. 23, 2021: Panthers won 73-55 in Nashville.

Next Game: Thurs., Feb. 11 at Jacksonville State at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: The Tigers are one of 11 teams in Division I who have not tallied a win this season. Since their last game with EIU, the Tigers have lost three games by a margin of 18.6 points.

