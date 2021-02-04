Eastern Illinois women lose close battle to Belmont

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team was without starters Karle Pace and Morgan Litwiller, but battled Belmont, the No. 2 team in the Ohio Valley Conference, on Thursday and fell just short in a 77-75 loss.

The Panthers (8-10, 6-7 OVC) were led by Lariah Washington with 23 points, including 4-for-4 on her 3-point attempts. Washington has been on a tear recently, scoring 47 total points in the past two games.

The Panthers shot 54% from the field and Kira Arthofer recorded a career-high of 12 assists. Abby Wahl and Jordyn Hughes also scored in double-digits with 15 points and 10 points, respectively.