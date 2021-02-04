Eastern Illinois women lose close battle to Belmont

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team was without starters Karle Pace and Morgan Litwiller, but battled Belmont, the No. 2 team in the Ohio Valley Conference, on Thursday and fell just short in a 77-75 loss.
The Panthers (8-10, 6-7 OVC) were led by Lariah Washington with 23 points, including 4-for-4 on her 3-point attempts. Washington has been on a tear recently, scoring 47 total points in the past two games.
The Panthers shot 54% from the field and Kira Arthofer recorded a career-high of 12 assists. Abby Wahl and Jordyn Hughes also scored in double-digits with 15 points and 10 points, respectively.
It was a tight game throughout as Belmont (9-4, 6-2 OVC) led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and led by just one point, 40-39, at halftime. The Bruins and Panthers were even in the third quarter, each scoring 15 points. The fourth quarter was again close as Washington shot three of her 4 3s in the quarter but Belmont held on for the one-basket victory.
The Panthers' defense was strong Thursday, forcing 19 Bruins turnovers while only giving up the ball nine times.
The Bruins held big advantage in the rebounding battle 31-23, giving them a large second chance points lead 11-3.
Destinee Wells scored a game-high 25 points for Belmont. The Bruins got a big help off of their bench from Whitney Hay and Madison Bartley who each scored 12 points. The duo outscored the Panthers bench 24-13.
The Panthers will take on Tennessee State on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. at Lantz Arena.