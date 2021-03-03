Eastern Illinois women lose to No. 1 seed University of Tennessee-Martin in OVC tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Eastern Illinois' Abby Wahl scored 21 points on Wednesday but the Panthers fell to top-seeded University of Tennessee-Martin, 65-56, in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Wahl added nine rebounds to her 21 points and Karle Pace put up 12 points in what may be her final game with the Panthers. Pace moved to No. 11 in career points scored for EIU (11-15, 9-12 OVC) during the game.

Wahl was off to a quick start in the first quarter, gathering five rebounds, and leading the team in scoring with seven points in the first period. The Panthers were unable to alter shots by the Skyhawks, as UT Martin (19-4, 18-2 OVC) shot 63% from the field in the first and led 22-14 going into the second quarter.