Eastern Illinois women lose to No. 1 seeded University of Tennessee-Martin in OVC tournament
Abby Wahl

EIU's Abby Wahl heads to the basket against the University of Tenness-Martin on Wednesday. 

 Michael Dann for EIU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Eastern Illinois's Abby Wahl scored 21 points on Wednesday but the Panthers  fell to the No. 1 seeded University of Tennessee-Martin, 65-56, in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Wahl added nine rebounds to her 21 points and Karle Pace put up 12 points in what may be her final game with the Panthers. Pace moved to No. 11 in career points scored for EIU (11-15, 9-12 OVC) during the game. 

Wahl was off to a quick start in the first quarter, gathering five rebounds, and leading the team in scoring with seven points in the first period. The Panthers were unable to alter shots by the Skyhawks, as UT Martin (19-4, 18-2 OVC) shot 63% from the field in the first as they led 22-14 going into the second quarter.

Wahl continued to dominate down low for the Panthers. She scored eight points in the second quarter to help pull the Panthers within four. Pace scored four in the quarter to also help cut down the lead. The Skyhawks led the Panthers, 37-33, at halftime. 

UTM went on a run in the third quarter to pull away from the Panthers. Seygan Robins put up 11 points that extend the Skyhawks lead. The Panthers only scored 10 points in the quarter, to the Skyhawks' 19.

UT-Martin led the Panthers 56-43 at the end of the third quarter and the Panthers couldn't close the cap in the fourth, losing by nine. 

