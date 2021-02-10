Eastern Illinois women, men open week against Jacksonville State

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team returns to action Thursday to face Jacksonville State in Jackson, Ala. This is the first time these two teams have faced off this season.
The Gamecocks are coming off of a narrow 66-61 victory against Morehead State on Tuesday night. Jacksonville State is currently undefeated at home on the season: A streak that includes two of the best in the OVC in University of Tennessee-Martin and Tennessee Tech.
The Gamecocks (9-6, 6-5 OVC) were led in scoring by Kianna Johnson, who finished the game with 18 points.
The Panthers' (9-10, 7-7 OVC) most recent contest came last Saturday against Tennessee State. Eastern Illinois walked away with a 62-45 win and was led by Lariah Washington, who ended with 15 points.
EIU's Karle Pace is expected to make her return to play against the Gamecocks. The senior guard was sidelined due to a leg injury for two weeks. She is expected to play limited minutes and is somewhat of a game-time decision.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Ala.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads the series 16-9
Last Meeting: Mar. 5, 2020: Panthers won 49-46
Next Game: Sat., Feb. 13 against Tennessee Tech at 1 p.m.
Notes: Jacksonville State is led in scoring by Yamia Johnson, who is averaging 15.3 points per game. Abby Wahl leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounds with 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Washington has averaged 14.5 points per game and 5.3 rebounds a game.
Eastern Illinois men vs. Jacksonville State
The Eastern Illinois men's enter their road trip to Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech having two of their past three games. EIU (7-14, 4-10 OVC) will play the next two weeks on the road before ending the season at home the final weekend of the season.
EIU beat Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on the road and Tennessee State at home. The Panthers shot 62% in the home win over TSU which was EIU's best shooting night of the season.
Jacksonville State (12-7, 8-5 OVC) won a pair of road games last week against University of Tennessee-Martin and Southeast Missouri.
For the second time in a month, the Panthers had two players post double-doubles in the same game as Marvin Johnson and Jordan Skipper-Brown both accomplished the feat in the win over Tennessee State. Johnson had his fifth double-double this season and second points/assists double-double, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists. Jordan Skipper-Brown had his first double-double this year with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Skipper-Brown became the fifth different EIU player with a double-double this season.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Ala.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads 14-11
Last Meeting: March 4, 2020: EIU won 67-61 in the OVC Tournament
Next Game: Sat., Feb. 13 against Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m.
Notes: Eastern Illinois's Josiah Wallace has led the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game. Marvin Johnson is right behind with a 14.7 average per game. George Dixon has led the Panthers in rebounding with 5.9 per game. Johnson has averaged 5.5. boards per game.