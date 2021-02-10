Eastern Illinois women, men open week against Jacksonville State

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team returns to action Thursday to face Jacksonville State in Jackson, Ala. This is the first time these two teams have faced off this season.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a narrow 66-61 victory against Morehead State on Tuesday night. Jacksonville State is currently undefeated at home on the season: A streak that includes two of the best in the OVC in University of Tennessee-Martin and Tennessee Tech.

The Gamecocks (9-6, 6-5 OVC) were led in scoring by Kianna Johnson, who finished the game with 18 points.

The Panthers' (9-10, 7-7 OVC) most recent contest came last Saturday against Tennessee State. Eastern Illinois walked away with a 62-45 win and was led by Lariah Washington, who ended with 15 points.

EIU's Karle Pace is expected to make her return to play against the Gamecocks. The senior guard was sidelined due to a leg injury for two weeks. She is expected to play limited minutes and is somewhat of a game-time decision.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Thursday at 4:30 p.m.