Eastern Illinois women nearing team record for best OVC start

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will go for its 10th straight win and a 10-0 start to the Ohio Valley Conference season on Saturday at home against Southeast Missouri.

A win in Saturday's 1 p.m. game would give the Panthers (17-3, 9-0 OVC) their best OVC start since 2011-12.

The Panthers are coming off a three-game road trip, which they finished with a 67-62 overtime road win over Southern Indiana. Lariah Washington scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Miah Monahan had 12 points and five rebounds. Morgan Litwiller and Macy McGlone each had 10 points and eight and five rebounds, respectively.

SEMO (9-11, 4-5 OVC) is led by eighth-year head coach Rekha Patterson. The Redhawks are coming off road losses to Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State. SEMO uses a balanced offensive attack, with sophomore forward Kennedi Watkins leading the Redhawks at 9.2 points per game 4.8 rebounds. Junior guard Rahmena Henderson averages 8.4 points per game, sophomore guard Jaliyah Green averages 8.2 and leads SEMO in assists with 1.7 per game, and RS junior guard Sophie Bussard is averaging eight points.

EIU has won the last four meetings, including two double-digit wins a season ago.

EIU MEN

Panthers hope to stop skid

EIU (7-15, 3-6 OVC) heads into its 3:30 p.m. matchup Saturday with SEMO (11-11, 6-3 OVC) having lost three straight and six of its last seven. But the Panthers are 3-1 in the OVC at home.

On Thursday, EIU had a second half rally come up just short in a 78-74 loss to Southern Indiana that was the Panthers' 11th straight conference road loss. Cameron Haffner exploded for a team high 17 points in the loss, with all of his points coming in the second half. It was tied for the second highest scoring total in a half this season by a Panther behind 19 points by Kinyon Hodges at UT Martin and tied with Yaakema Rose Jr.'s 17 points at IUPUI. Haffner was 3-of-6 from 3-point range as he ranks seventh in the OVC in 3-point field goal percentage.

Haffner's performance was part of a strong shooting performance in the second half for EIU, which connected for 62.1 percent from the floor in the second half and shot 47.6 percent from the floor. EIU has now shot 60 percent or better in a half seven times this season with five of those in the second half.

The Redhawks are one of five teams tied for first in the league standings with a 6-3 OVC record and have won five of their last six games.