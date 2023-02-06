CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team has a 12-0 record in the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time in school history.

The Panthers jumped ahead early and withstood a late surge to earn a 75-58 home win over Tennessee State in the team's annual CARE Game to improve to 19-3 overall and 12-0 in OVC play — the team's best OVC start in school history. The Panthers' 12 OVC wins also matches their longest ever in-season OVC winning streak, set during the 2009-10 season. Overall, the Panthers have won 15 consecutive OVC regular season games dating back to the end of last season.

"It's so special, from last year to this year, just to see the difference and all the work we put in the pre-season, to see it pay off now." EIU's Miah Monahan said. "It's just a really special moment, and we just can't settle. We got to keep going."

"It feels pretty good," EIU's Macy McGlone added. "This is my first year here, and to come in, and all of a sudden we're breaking these records, it's pretty awesome."

McGlone had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three blocked shots for her fourth 20+ point performance of the season. Monahan had 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting, just one shy of her career high, to go along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Panthers will play their next game at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 5 p.m., Thursday, February 9.

EIU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Panthers lose another close one

CHARLESTON — Tennessee State handed the Panthers a heartbreaking 65-61 loss at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

EIU, which played without its two leading scorers on the season, got a 17-point performance from Caleb Donaldson as the junior guard had his third straight double figure scoring game.

EIU was just 2-of-11 from 3-point range with Cameron Haffner knocking down both 3-pointers for the Panthers to finish with 12 points. He came up just shy of a double-double collecting nine rebounds.

EIU dropped to 7-18 overall, 3-9 in the OVC.

INDOOR TRACK

Swanson, Marcos set marks

AMES, Iowa — Eastern Illinois indoor track and field took Adam Swanson and Jaime Marcos to the Iowa State Classic on Saturday afternoon and returned home with two new top-10 times in school history in the one mile.

Swanson finished in ninth place out of 35 runners at the meet with a time of 4:03.56. This time now ranks first in Eastern Illinois history as the fastest mile time run indoors by a Panther. The previous mark was set in 1979 by Reo Rorem with a time of 4:03.6.

In the Ohio Valley Conference, Swanson's time now ranks first overall overtaking fellow EIU Panther Marcos. At Iowa State, Marcos finished in 12th in the mile with a time of 4:06.08. That was Marcos' personal best in the mile and ranks seventh all-time in school history. It also ranks second in the OVC.

Photos: Eastern Illinois women's basketball beats Lindenwood 75-62