Eastern Illinois women own an eight-game winning streak and first place in the OVC

MARTIN, Tenn. — There’s no cushion in the Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team’s Ohio Valley Conference lead. But that pressure hasn’t stopped the Panthers, who have won eight straight and are 8-0 in conference.

A strong all-around performance led to a 78-63 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks, which improved EIU’s record to 16-3 overall.

Lariah Washington hit her first four shots to give EIU an 18-7 lead. In the second half, a 16-4 run capped by seven straight points from Macy McGlone gave EIU a 56-42 lead.

McGlone finished with 25 points, 17 of which came in the second half, on 9-of-12 shooting, including a 7-of-9 performance from the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and a career high-tying four steals. The game marked her third 20-point performance of the season. Washington totaled 19 points, 13 of which came in the first half, on 9-of-13 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Morgan Litwiller contributed with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting, three rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots, while Miah Monahan had 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers will play their third consecutive road game, taking on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

EIU MEN

UT Martin wins on late run

MARTIN, Tenn. — In a game that featured key runs by both teams, UT Martin had the final big run of the game as the Skyhawks made their final eight shots of the game to pick up a 91-78 win over Eastern Illinois (7-14, 3-5 OVC).

Kinyon Hodges scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half to keep the Panthers in striking distance as they trailed UTM 46-43 at the half.

The Panthers had a key run midway through the second half feeding Jermaine Hamlin inside as he scored five straight points to give EIU its first lead of the second half at 56-55 with 13:15 to play. Hamlin scored nine points off the bench as EIU had a 32-12 advantage in bench production.

Josh Endicott and Parker Stewart hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give UT Martin (13-8, 5-3) the start to its final run — a 13-2 spurt to go up 81-70 with 3:51 left.