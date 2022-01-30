Eastern Illinois women’s basketball pulls out overtime win over Tennessee State

CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois women's basketball pulled off their third overtime win of the season, defeating Tennessee State 78-70 on Saturday. With the win, the Panthers move to 10-10 overall on the season and 5-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

EIU started hot with a 10-2 run to take an early 10-4 lead. Led by seven first quarter points from Morgan Litwiller, the Panthers went up 19-10 before a TSU 3-pointer cut it to 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Back-to-back buckets by Taris Thornton followed by a Miah Monahan 3-pointer upped EIU's lead to 26-15. The Panthers led 36-30 at halftime.

TSU scored the first eight points of the third period to go up 38-36. Not to be outdone, Lariah Washington would give the Panthers the lead right back with nine straight points. EIU kept the Lady Tigers at arms' length throughout the remainder of the period, as another Washington bucket gave the Panthers a 56-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

After the two teams traded buckets to start the period, TSU made yet another big run, using a 7-0 spurt to cut the lead to 58-54. A Kira Arthofer converted and-one opportunity put EIU back up by seven, but five more TSU points made it a two-point contest. The Lady Tigers took the lead 68-66 lead with 1:37 to go in regulation, before another Washington basket tied it at 68. Both teams had opportunities to win it in the final 1:18 of regulation, but could not capitalize, and the game went into overtime.

Litwiller found Abby Wahl in the lane for a layup to get the scoring started in overtime. The teams would go scoreless for the next three minutes before two Washington free throws made it 72-68. An Arthofer jump shot then upped the lead to six with 54 seconds to go. Arthofer followed up that bucket with a steal, and EIU made their free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice. TSU did not score a point in the overtime period until there were nine seconds remaining.

Washington finished with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds, for her first double-double of the season and fourth of her career. She also became the 27th player in school history to score 1,000 career points.

Wahl scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Litwiller scored 11 points and recorded seven rebounds and four assists. Arthofer had 10 points, six assists, and four steals. Monahan had a career day, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds, both career highs. She also had four assists.

The Panthers outscored the Lady Tigers 44-28 in the paint and outrebounded TSU 49-35. The team also shared the ball efficiently once again, recording 20 assists on 27 made baskets.

Up next, the Panthers will host Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the third COVID makeup game of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

EIU men 62, Tennessee State 57

CHARLESTON – The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team scored its final nine points of the game at the free throw line on Saturday as the Panthers won their second straight with a 62-57 win over Tennessee State at Lantz Arena.

EIU improved to 4-17 overall, 2-6 in the OVC. TSU fell to 9-13 overall, 4-6 in the OVC.

TSU led 52-48 with 4:26 left in the contest following a pair of free throws by Carlos Marshall Jr. He would carry the Tigers offense on the day scoring 25 points, the only TSU player in double figures.

EIU trimmed the lead to 52-51 with a Dan Luers 3-pointer from the right corner with 3:35 to play. Paul Bizimana scored and was fouled with 3:01 left in the game. His free throw put EIU up 54-52 and began the string of EIU free throws to close out the game. Bizimana led EIU with 20 points, his second 20 point effort this week.

EIU would get free throws from Sammy Friday IV, Micah Schnyders, Luers, Kejuan Clements and Bizimana down the stretch. Luers free throws with 42 seconds left in the game gave EIU a five point lead.

Kenny Cooper drained a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the game to bring TSU to back within one possession at 59-57. EIU made three of four free throws in the final 30 seconds and drew an offensive foul to close out the contest.

EIU led 24-23 at the half. The Panthers defense limited TSU to 34% shooting in the game,including 25% from 3-point range (6-of-24).

Schnyders has 12 points off the bench for EIU. EIU finished the game 22-of-30 from the foul line.

