EVANSVILLE — The field for the Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Championship has been set, with second-seeded Eastern Illinois earning a bye to Friday's semifinals.

EIU (21-7, 14-4 OVC) will play at around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Evansville's Ford Center in the day's second semifinal.

Little Rock will be the No. 1 seed after winning its first regular season title. The Trojans became first team in league history to win the crown in their inaugural season. Tennessee Tech is the third seed. Southeast Missouri earned the fourth seed followed by UT Martin , SIUE, Tennessee State and Morehead State.

Eastern Illinois suffered its fourth loss in five games Saturday, falling 66-61 to Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Lantz Arena. Macy McGlone led the Panthers with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and six rebounds

The OVC Tournament will begin Wednesday. SIUE, the number six seed, will face Tennessee State, the number seven seed, at around 3:30 p.m., with the winner facing Tennessee Tech, the number three seed, at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. EIU will play the winner of that game on Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

"I'm excited to show these other teams what they haven't seen yet." EIU's Morgan Litwiller said. "We have so much potential and so much we can work on in this next week. I think we have a lot of growth yet to come, and so I feel like we're gonna go into this tournament and we're gonna give everything we have and we're gonna show these teams that we have a lot more to us that you haven't seen yet."

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Malone shines in finale

CHARLESTON — Freshman Sincere Malone had the first double-double of the season for Eastern Illinois in the Panthers' final game of the season, but EIU lost to Tennessee Tech 75-66. The Panthers finished 9-22, 5-13 in the OVC, and didn't qualify for the conference tournament.

EIU honored Yaakema Rose Jr., and CJ Lane prior to the game. Leading by one at halftime, Tennessee Tech shot 54 percent in the second half to pick the win.

BASEBALL

Matthews-Hampton honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — EIU's Ky Matthews-Hampton was named the Ohio Valley Conference pitcher of the week after his performance in a win against the nationally ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. It marks the first Panther to win an OVC weekly award this season.

On Sunday, Hampton went seven innings on his way to his second win of the season. He only allowed three hits in his outing while also allowing just three runs on those hits. Two of the runs allowed came off of a home run and a RBI double. He held Arkansas, ranked No. 9, to a .120 batting average.

After allowing the home run, Hampton retired nine straight batters from the second inning to the bottom of the fifth. He ended his day retiring seven straight Razorbacks on his way to his second win of the season. He is the only EIU pitcher with multiple starts of six innings or more.

Also for EIU, Cole Gober had a monster day at the plate after going 4-5 with four RBI, a double and two solo home runs. Ryan Ignoffo had two hits including a two-run home run.

Hampton currently ranks sixth in the OVC in ERA with a 2.08 after allowing his first three runs of the season. He also ranks seventh in the conference in opponent batting average at a .208. His 13 innings pitched are the most of any pitcher in the OVC this season.

Hampton will be back on the mound this weekend as the Panthers start a four game series against Dayton University starting on Friday, March 3.