Eastern Illinois women stun OVC No. 2 Southeast Missouri
Eastern Illinois women stun OVC No. 2 Southeast Missouri

Kyra Arthofer

EIU's Kyra Arthofer calls out a play for the Panthers against UT-Martin. 

 UT-MARTIN SPORTS INFORMATION

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Led by 24 points from Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois defeated No. 2-ranked Southeast Missouri 51-49 on Saturday in a game that saw ten ties between the two teams. 

To go along with the season-high point total for Washington, Kira Arthofer also finished with a career-high 15 points.

It was a battle to the end, as the Panthers (8-9, 6-6 OVC) only held the lead for 32 seconds of the game to pull off their first defeat of SEMO (9-6, 7-3 OVC) since the 2016-17 season.

Shooting issues plagued each team as both sides finished with a 31% shooting percentage. The Redhawks failed to hit a 3-pointer in the game, going 0-for-12, while the Panther hit 4-of-21 3-point attempts (19%). 

Southeast Missouri took a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and held a 22-21 advantage at halftime after scoring just seven points in the second quarter. 

SEMO led 40-38 after three quarters and a late fourth-quarter bucket by Arthofer gave the Panthers the lead, 51-49.

The Redhawks' All-OVC guard Tesia Thompson put up a last second shot to win but it fell off the mark. Thompson led SEMO with 17 points and 12 rebounds. 

EIU controlled the ball well and finished with just seven turnovers, the lowest amount this season.

The Panthers return to Charleston to face Belmont on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

