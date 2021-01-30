Eastern Illinois women stun OVC No. 2 Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Led by 24 points from Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois defeated No. 2-ranked Southeast Missouri 51-49 on Saturday in a game that saw ten ties between the two teams.

To go along with the season-high point total for Washington, Kira Arthofer also finished with a career-high 15 points.

It was a battle to the end, as the Panthers (8-9, 6-6 OVC) only held the lead for 32 seconds of the game to pull off their first defeat of SEMO (9-6, 7-3 OVC) since the 2016-17 season.

Shooting issues plagued each team as both sides finished with a 31% shooting percentage. The Redhawks failed to hit a 3-pointer in the game, going 0-for-12, while the Panther hit 4-of-21 3-point attempts (19%).

Southeast Missouri took a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and held a 22-21 advantage at halftime after scoring just seven points in the second quarter.