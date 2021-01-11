Eastern Illinois women take advantage of turnovers to beat SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE — The Panthers caged the Cougars on Monday as Eastern Illinois snapped a four-game losing-streak by defeating Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 77-65 on the road.

Karle Pace led the Panthers with 20 points and moved up to the 16th spot in career-scoring at Eastern Illinois with 1,250 points.

It was a sloppy start for both squads as Cougars had six turnovers in the first quarter. The Panthers led 16-9 when Lariah Washington hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter.

SIUE's Mikayla Kinnard and Ajulu Thatha pushed the Cougars back to within two points but the Panthers didn't give up the lead. EIU led 30-23 going into halftime.

Eastern Illinois came out of the halftime break with intensity as Morgan Litwiller hit a 3-pointer to start the Panthers off strong. Litwiller was deadly from behind the arc, hitting 4-of-4 3-pointers in the quarter.

Kira Arthofer followed up with two quick layups to give Eastern Illinois their largest lead of the game and the Panthers had a 50-37 advantage after three quarters.

A wild fourth quarter saw SIUE score 28 points but the Cougars (4-5, 1-3 OVC) could not narrow the gap as EIU met them with 27 points in the period.