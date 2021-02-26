Eastern Illinois women's basketball clinch OVC Tournament spot with win over Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois outscored Southeast Missouri 28-12 in the third quarter to pull away on Thursday and win 65-57.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Lariah Washington with 24 points, which tied her season-high. With the victory, the Panthers (11-13, 9-10 OVC) clinched a berth in the OVC Tournament. Eastern Illinois will face the No. 1-seeded University of Tennessee-Martin at Lantz Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Panthers sputtered out of the jump and scored just six points in the first quarter. EIU trailed 25-19 at halftime before taking control of the game with the big third quarter. The run was led by Washington, who finished with 14 points in the quarter.
The Panthers recorded 14 steals on the nights and forced the Redhawks (14-10, 12-7 OVC) into 22 turnovers. The Panthers held SEMO's bench scoreless in the game.
Southeast Missouri 94, EIU men 88
A crucial run by Southeast Missouri with just under eight minutes remaining gave the Redhawks the lead as they held off Eastern Illinois, 94-88, on Thursday at Lantz Arena.
The game had major implications on the OVC Tournament and with the win SEMO locked up a spot in the tournament field. In the loss, coupled with a win earlier in the night by Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois was eliminated from the OVC Tournament picture.
Eastern Illinois led 70-65 with 7:40 remaining in the game following a put-back basket by Marvin Johnson. The Redhawks outscored the Panthers 29-18 the rest of the way to lock up the six-point win.
EIU's Mack Smith scored a team-high 22 points that included five 3-pointers. Jordan Skipper-Brown scored 20 and Johnson added 17. Sammy Friday IV put in 15 points.
The Panthers (9-17, 6-13 OVC) shot 54% in the game but couldn't overcome a 12-of-25 night from 3-point range by SEMO (10-15, 8-11 OVC). Five Redhawks finished in double figures.
The Panthers wrap up the regular season on Saturday hosting the University of Tennessee-Martin at 4 p.m.