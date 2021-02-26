Eastern Illinois women's basketball clinch OVC Tournament spot with win over Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois outscored Southeast Missouri 28-12 in the third quarter to pull away on Thursday and win 65-57.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Lariah Washington with 24 points, which tied her season-high. With the victory, the Panthers (11-13, 9-10 OVC) clinched a berth in the OVC Tournament. Eastern Illinois will face the No. 1-seeded University of Tennessee-Martin at Lantz Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Panthers sputtered out of the jump and scored just six points in the first quarter. EIU trailed 25-19 at halftime before taking control of the game with the big third quarter. The run was led by Washington, who finished with 14 points in the quarter.

The Panthers recorded 14 steals on the nights and forced the Redhawks (14-10, 12-7 OVC) into 22 turnovers. The Panthers held SEMO's bench scoreless in the game.

Southeast Missouri 94, EIU men 88

A crucial run by Southeast Missouri with just under eight minutes remaining gave the Redhawks the lead as they held off Eastern Illinois, 94-88, on Thursday at Lantz Arena.