Eastern Illinois women's basketball faces Hawaii, Gonzaga and Utah at Hawaii Tournament

HONOLOLU — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team is in Honolulu this weekend to participate in the University of Hawaii Tournament. The Panthers will play their first game of the round-robin tournament against Hawaii Rainbow at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

The Panthers take on the Gonzaga in their second game in on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT and face Utah in their final game on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT.

In its last game, EIU defeated the visiting Oakland City Mighty Oaks, 79-60, on Monday. Lariah Washington led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Julia Bengtson scored 13.

EIU senior guard Kira Arthofer continues to demonstrate her prowess on both the offensive and defensive end — she leads the OVC in both assists per game with 5.8 and steals per game with 4.3.

Hawaii (1-3) won its most recent outing, 71-68, over Portland State at home. Hawaii is led by forward Amy Atwell, who is averaging a team-high 18.5 points. She is joined in the front court by forward Kallin Spiller, who is averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds. Freshman guard Daejah Phillips has also been a factor for Hawaii, averaging 12.0 points.

The Bulldogs (3-1) fell to No. 7 Stanford, 66-62 in their last game. Gonzaga presents a balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures. Gonzaga is led in scoring by twin sisters Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong. The two juniors are averaging 11.3 and 10.8 points, respectively.

The Utes come to Honolulu with an overall record of 4-0, with their most recent game being a 78-45 home win over Cincinnati. Utah is led in scoring by Junior guard Brynna Maxwell, who is averaging 16.3 points, including a team-high .517 3-point shooting percentage. Freshman Forward Jenna Johnson has made an immediate impact for the Utes, averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Here's a look at the tournament games:

Time: Friday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Hawaii

Sat., Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. vs. Gonzaga

Sun., Nov. 28 at 4j p.m. vs. Utah

Location: Stan Sheriff Center in Honololu, Hawaii

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: It will be second all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Rainbow Wahine. In the only prior matchup in series history, Hawaii defeated EIU 64-58 in Honolulu on November 21, 2005.

Next game: The Panthers compete in the Hawaii tournament through Sunday.

Next game: Following their trip to Honolulu, the Panthers will play in the Compass Tournament in Macomb. Their first game of the tournament will be Dec. against Southern Illinois. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Notes: EIU begins its Ohio Valley Conference schedule on Dec. 29 at Morehead State at 5 p.m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.