CHARLESTON — A season that was rolling along for the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team has hit a late bump.

But the Panthers can erase their recent struggles with a win in an Ohio Valley Conference showdown with Little Rock at 1 p.m. Saturday.

EIU (20-5, 13-2 OVC) beat Little Rock (17-9, 14-1 OVC) 44-33 in Charleston earlier this season in the first-ever matchup between the two programs. But Little Rock hasn't lost since, and pulled into the conference lead after EIU dropped its last two games on the road.

EIU lost its second consecutive game in a 62-57 road setback against Southeast Missouri State. Miah Monahan was the only Panther who scored in double figures, getting 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 5-of-9 from three point range to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Morgan Litwiller had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Little Rock is led by head coach Joe Foley, who is in his 20th year as the Trojans' head coach. Little Rock has won nine in a row since its lost to EIU. The Trojans played a loaded non-conference schedule that included five games against SEC schools, one of which was a 42-38 road win over Texas A&M.

Offensively, the Trojans are led by forward Sali Kourouma, who is averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting 40%. As a team, the Trojans play stifling defense, leading the OVC and ranking 19th in the nation in field goal percentage defense at .359, 14th in the nation in three-point field goal percentage defense at 26, and fifth in the nation in scoring defense, giving up an average of 52.4 points per game.

After playing at Little Rock, the Panthers will begin their final home stretch on Wednesday, February 22, against the Morehead State Eagles. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

EIU trying to earn spot

Eastern Illinois and Little Rock will meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with the game playing an important role towards advancing to the upcoming OVC Tournament in Evansville, Ind.

EIU is currently sitting in eighth place with a 9-19 overall record, 5-10 in the OVC. The Panthers are one game ahead of both Little Rock and Lindenwood, which are tied for ninth at 4-11 in the OVC. The Trojans are 8-20 overall following a tough one-point loss at home on Thursday.

Eastern Illinois freshman Sincere Malone has had a knack for finding the basketball all season as he has led the OVC in steals since the early games of the season. On Thursday at Southeast Missouri, Malone etched his name in the EIU record book as he set the Panthers freshman record for steals in a season with three in the first half. The previous freshman record was 53 set by Mike Robinson during the 2005-06 season. Malone tacked on one more steal in the second half to give him 55 for the season and move him into a three-way tie for ninth on the Panthers single season list.

After playing at Little Rock, the Panthers will play on Wednesday, February 22, against the Morehead State Eagles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Final home meet Saturday

Eastern Illinois indoor track and field ends its regular season this Friday with its final home meet before heading to Birmingham, Ala. for the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships.

The meet will begin on Friday, Feb. 17, in Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse with field events starting at 2 p.m. and track events beginning at 3. Illinois State, Saint Louis, McKendree, Mineral Area College, Triton College and Vincennes will be at the meet.

The Panthers went to two separate meets last weekend: the Grand Valley State Big Meet in Allendale, Mich. and the Indiana Hoosier Hills in Bloomington, Ind.

Sarah Carr entered the top 10 for Eastern Illinois in the record books in the 3000 meters with a time of 9:53.62. Carr is now fifth all-time in that event and also ranks fifth in the OVC entering the final weekend of the regular season. She finished second in the race in Allendale.

Clayre Shaver, this week's OVC Female Field Athlete of the Week, posted strong numbers at the GVSBM. Shaver finished in sixth place in the shot put with a toss of 12.72m (41-08.75). Her shot put throw now ranks fourth in the OVC.

Matthew Gladieux was able to enter the top 10 in the weight throw on the men's side with a toss of 17.68m. He finished in ninth place in the A Final, and also ranks sixth in the OVC.

Mackenzie Aldridge also competed at the Grand Valley State Big Meet and set her personal best this season in the 5000 meter run. She finished in 17th out of 27 runners and posted a time of 17:30.13. This time now ranks third in the OVC.

In Bloomington, Ind., Cameron Yarborough took home a first place finish in the 60 meter dash with a finals time of 6.85. Jahleel Perrin followed close behind with a time of 6.92 and a third place finish.

Akiya Kollore collected another first place finish in the women's 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.50. She currently leads the OVC in the 60m hurdles. Hallee Thomas also added a seventh place finish in the finals with a time of 9.10.