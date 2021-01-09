Eastern Illinois women's basketball falls to OVC No. 1 Austin Peay

CHARLESTON -- The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team fell to Austin Peay, the No. 1 ranked Ohio Valley Conference team, 77-68 on Saturday at home. A stout defense by the Governors gave the Panthers fits early on in the game and EIU was unable to snap their losing streak, which now stands at four games.

Abby Wahl led the Panthers (3-7, 1-4 OVC) in scoring for the second consecutive game with 19 points on the day.

Austin Peay's hardy defense had the Panthers struggling to get any sort of run going early in the game. Wahl ended the first quarter with seven points as Austin Peay (7-2, 5-0 OVC) held the lead 19-11. A strong second quarter had EIU scoring 18 points to tighten Austin Peay's lead to 33-29 at halftime. Wahl put up another nine points in the second quarter.

EIU's Lariah Washington and Karle Pace each scored six points and kept EIU in the game in the third quarter. Eastern Illinois shot 86% from the field in the third quarter but were still unable to come away with the lead. The Governors were able to convert on the Panthers' mistakes which allowed Austin Peay to hold a 53-48 lead going into the final quarter.

Washington led the Panthers in scoring in the final quarter with nine points, giving her 17 for the game.