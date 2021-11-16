Eastern Illinois women's basketball head to Indiana State looking to build momentum

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team takes on the Indiana State in the Panthers' first road matchup of the season on Wednesday.

EIU is 1-0 following last Tuesday's 86-30 win over Lindenwood. Indiana State (1-1) lost at Saint Louis, 65-58, on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

Against Lindenwood, Lariah Washington led the team with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Jordyn Hughes was 3-of-4 from 3-point range and contributed 13 points.

Some Panther freshmen showed their potential. Taris Thornton scored 10 points and recorded four rebounds and three steals in 15 minutes. Thornton averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in her senior year of high school. She scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in five minutes in the exhibition win over Illinois Wesleyan.

Freshman Miah Monahan scored eight points on 3-of-3 from the field and Julia Bengtson recorded seven points in 15 minutes.

The Sycamores are led in scoring by junior forward Adrian Folks, who has averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games, and junior guard Del'Janae Williams, who has averaged 10 points. Indiana State is coached by first-year head coach Chad Killinger.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: Indiana State leads the all-time series 20-4

Last Meeting: Nov. 10, 2019: Indiana State won 59-57.

Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Evansville at 6 p.m.

Notes: Senior forward Abby Wahl and Washington were named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team. Wahl led the team and was tied for fifth in the OVC with 14.5 points per game. She also led the Panthers in rebounds per game with 7.4, and recorded four double-doubles.

